Widex Introduces My Sound: A New Portfolio Of AI-enabled Features For Customization Of Its Industry-leading Widex MOMENT™ Hearing Aids

Widex My Sound enables the third generation of the company's artificial intelligence technology, which can now leverage big data to deliver sound profile recommendations to individuals based on thousands of Widex users' activity and listening intent.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the revolutionary, artificial intelligence-based SoundSense Learn technology, Widex USA Inc. today announced Widex My Sound, a portfolio of AI features including a new solution that instantly enables intelligent customization of the company's cutting-edge Widex MOMENT hearing aids based on a user's activity and listening intent.

Widex was the first company to enable user-driven sound personalization by leveraging artificial intelligence in hearing aids. Now, within My Sound, Widex launches the third generation of its AI technology, vastly improving the usability of the AI solution based on the extensive data the company has gathered from the previous two generations.

This new AI solution further combines the capacity of artificial intelligence with users' personal real-world experience to deliver another level of automated customization. Through AI modeling and clustering of data collected via the Widex SoundSense Learn AI engine, highly qualified sound profile recommendations for the individual user can now be made based on the intent, need, and preferences of thousands of users in similar real-world situations.

"Widex is leading the industry by combining artificial intelligence and human intelligence to create natural sound experiences and foster social participation through better hearing," said Jodi Sasaki-Miraglia, AuD, Widex's Director of Professional Training and Education. "Once Widex Moment is fit properly by a local licensed hearing care professional, the user can, if necessary, customize their hearing aids with ease, choosing from multiple AI features. Plus, our latest generation delivers results in just seconds, putting control and intelligent personalization into the hands of every user."

My Sound is integrated into the Widex MOMENT app and is the home for all the powerful AI personalization Widex offers. The latest generation of AI utilizes the cloud-based user data of Widex users worldwide to make sound profile recommendations based on an individual user's current activity and listening intent. Users launch My Sound from the app and begin by selecting their activity, such as dining, then choosing their intent, such as socializing, conversation, or enjoying music.

Based on the user's selections, Widex can draw on tens of thousands of real-life data points, reflecting the preferences and listening situations of other Widex users who have used the app previously. In seconds, the user is presented with two recommendations, which can both be listened to before selecting the settings that sound best. In the event neither recommendation meets the individual user's needs, they can launch SoundSense Learn from the same screen to further personalize their hearing experience through that solution's sophisticated A/B testing process.

"Widex has created a radically different way of delivering hearing solutions for today's active hearing aid user," Sasaki-Miraglia continued. "Instead of having to program the hearing aid in a way that covers all situations the user might encounter, the hearing care professional ensures the best possible starting point for the user and My Sound then allows users to personalize their experience in real life, easily and instantly. In this way, the hearing solution adapts to the user's preferences and becomes even more personal."

The Widex MOMENT app, including My Sound with SoundSense Learn, is available for Apple and Android devices and is designed to work with Widex MOMENT Bluetooth hearing aids.

