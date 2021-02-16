Widewail Joins CDK Global Partner Program

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewail , the leading reputation management and social media engagement platform, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program , one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry. Widewail is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc . (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

"Widewail is proud to be a part of the CDK Global Partner Program, making it easier than ever for dealers in multiple verticals to strengthen their reputation via a strategic customer review acquisition program," said Matt Murray, founder and CEO of Widewail. "Widewail brings much-needed automation to the customer review process without sacrificing a personal touch. Our technology initiates a meaningful interaction that builds loyalty, reinforces a positive experience, and inspires new customer relationships to form through the trusted word of a peer review."

As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Widewail is seamlessly integrated with CDK data, bringing a turnkey solution to review generation and management for CDK dealers. Unique to the CDK Partner Program is the ability for dealers to personalize review invitations by sales or service experience, prompted at the close of a repair order or sale, and then direct the review to the appropriate Google My Business page. This level of detailed categorization and personalization helps produce more responses from customers and enhances the quality of the review content on the review site.

Widewail's solution also features:

Instant notification via text of a negative review and a suggested human-authored response to publish or edit

Continuous monitoring of stores' review sites on Google, Yelp, Facebook, and other industry-specific sites

Access to real-time analysis and reporting across monitored sites

Sentiment scoring for Facebook and Instagram

Side-by-side comparisons among profit-centers

Q&A seeding and management on the location's Google My Business page

"We're very pleased to introduce Widewail as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "Widewail is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites. As an added benefit to CDK dealers, Widewail is waiving integration fees for dealers that enroll in the program.

About the CDK Global Partner Program The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list .

About CDK Global, Inc.CDK Global (CDK) - Get Report is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 17,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About WidewailWidewail began as the first company to focus solely on managed online review response with a focus on search optimization. Today, Widewail's suite of solutions leverage automation and industry expertise to directly manage customer and prospect conversations in both consumer reviews and social media, improving local search rankings. Widewail helps its clients deliver exceptional customer experiences through effortless customer engagement. For more information, please visit https://www.widewail.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widewail-joins-cdk-global-partner-program-301228570.html

SOURCE Widewail