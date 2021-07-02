Wide Selection Of Vehicles And More Now Up For Bidding On HiBid.com Following $55 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers rely on the HiBid.com platform to locate auctions catering to their interests. From everyday household items to vehicles for work or play, HiBid.com hosts auctions for an incredible array of goods. HiBid.com auctions last week generated over $55 million in gross auction proceeds from a combined total of more than 1,500 online-only and webcast auctions. From June 21st to the 27th, bidders placed 1.41 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of nearly 586,000 lots. Bidders are currently competing for the winning bid on all kinds of vehicles, including classic trucks, restored cars, well-maintained motorcycles, and impound and salvage vehicles.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 21st-27th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $55,006,325Gross Merchandise Volume: $83,512,297Lots Sold: 585,889Online-Only Auctions: 1,400Webcast Auctions: 111Average Bidders Per Day: 860,000Average Bids Per Day: 1.41 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

CCPD Impound July AuctionAuction Type: Live WebcastDate: July 3rdSeller: John Sisk Auctioneers, Inc. View Auction Items

Classic Truck AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: June 1st-July 5thSeller: JD Newell Auctioneers View Auction Items

Vail International AuctioneersAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: May 7th-July 10thSeller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

