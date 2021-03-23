Wi-Fi Market By Component, Density, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail, e-Commerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi market is projected to grow from USD 9,437 million in 2020 to reach USD 25,244 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need for robust network connectivity and adoption of Wi-Fi solutions in various verticals such as education, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, and IT and telecom.

Among component, hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and others. The others segment includes repeaters and relay. The integration of Wi-Fi with other devices has led to improved connectivity. Several verticals such as healthcare and life sciences and BFSI are highly dependent on wireless connectivity, and any kind of loss of connection may hamper their daily business operations.

Among Verticals, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wi-Fi market is segmented into education, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, retail and e-Commerce, government, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. The healthcare and life sciences vertical uses Wi-Fi for the centralized management of data to increase the scalability and reliability of the services offered. In the healthcare and life sciences industry, cloud Wi-Fi services enable easy and secure access to the medical history and other critical information of patients from anywhere at any time.

The healthcare vertical covers PHI and critical patient data. The advancements in cloud technology also provide cost-efficient and reliable cloud Wi-Fi services to healthcare providers. Several healthcare organizations have adopted cloud-based technology as it allows real-time exchange of healthcare information between healthcare organizations and patients with agility and quality, and at reduced costs.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC countries are increasingly investing in Wi-Fi projects. The Wi-Fi market in APAC has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC. A rapidly growing customer base, due to the increasing prominence of SMEs, coupled with the reduction in TCO, is expected to drive the Wi-Fi market growth in APAC. APAC is witnessing an upsurge in the adoption of smart devices and internet, mandating the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia-Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to lead to the increased adoption of Wi-Fi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi market. Being a developing region, the major concern of small and medium enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region is the cost that they have to bear for the deployment of on-premises WLAN solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Market4.2 North America Market, by Component and Country4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Top Three Countries4.4 Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks5.1.1.2 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World5.1.1.3 Increasing Smartphone and Wireless Devices' Adoption Across the World5.1.1.4 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations5.1.1.5 Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Data Regulations and Guidelines5.1.2.2 Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Governments' Initiatives for Smart City Projects5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi5.1.3.3 Continued Upgradations in Wi-Fi Standards5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments5.1.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns5.1.4.3 Disruption in the Supply Chain of Smart Devices and Connectivity Hardware due to the Pandemic5.2 Industry Trends5.2.1 Value Chain Analysis5.2.2 Ecosystem5.2.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5.2.4 Patent Analysis5.2.5 Average Selling Price Trend5.2.6 Wi-Fi Market: Technological Landscape5.2.7 Regulations Landscape5.2.8 Case Studies/Use Cases5.2.8.1 Case Study 1: The University of Cambridge Used Aruba Wi-Fi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access5.2.8.2 Case Study 2: Deployment of Telstra Air Public Wi-Fi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston5.2.8.3 Case Study 3: Cisco Helped Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to Revolutionize the Way It Works and Builds a Set of Secure Base Infrastructures5.2.8.4 Case Study 4: Southstar Drug Deployed Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience5.2.8.5 Case Study 5: St. Jakob Park Used Huawei Wi-Fi 6 for High User Concurrency and Secure Connection5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Wi-Fi Offerings5.3.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Wi-Fi Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact6.2.3 Access Points6.2.4 WLAN Controllers6.2.5 Wireless Hotspot Gateways6.2.6 Other Hardware6.3 Solution6.3.1 Solution: Market Drivers6.3.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact6.4 Services6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact6.4.3 Professional Services6.4.3.1 Network Planning, Design, and Implementation6.4.3.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance6.4.3.3 Survey, Analysis, and Consulting6.4.4 Managed Services

7 Wi-Fi Market, by Density7.1 Introduction7.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi7.2.1 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: Market Drivers7.2.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact7.3 High-Density Wi-Fi7.3.1 High-Density Wi-Fi: Market Drivers7.3.2 High-Density Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact

8 Wi-Fi Market, by Location Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Indoor8.2.1 Indoor: Market Drivers8.2.2 Indoor: COVID-19 Impact8.3 Outdoor8.3.1 Outdoor: Market Drivers8.3.2 Outdoor: COVID-19 Impact

9 Wi-Fi Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Large Enterprises9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers9.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Wi-Fi Market Drivers9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Wi-Fi Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Education10.2.1 Education: Market Drivers10.2.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Wi-Fi Market Drivers10.3.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: COVID-19 Impact10.4 Transportation and Logistics10.4.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers10.4.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact10.5 Retail and e-Commerce10.5.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers10.5.2 Retail and e-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact10.6 Government10.6.1 Government: Wi-Fi Market Drivers10.6.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact10.7 Manufacturing10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact10.8 Hospitality10.8.1 Hospitality: Wi-Fi Market Drivers10.8.2 Hospitality: COVID-19 Impact10.9 Other Verticals

11 Wi-Fi Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact11.2.3 North America: Regulatory Norms11.2.4 United States11.2.5 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers11.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact11.3.3 Europe: Regulatory Norms11.3.4 United Kingdom11.3.5 Germany11.3.6 France11.3.7 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers11.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact11.4.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Norms11.4.4 China11.4.5 Japan11.4.6 India11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers11.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact11.5.3 Middle East and Africa: Regulatory Norms11.5.4 Middle East11.5.5 Africa11.6 Latin America11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers11.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact11.6.3 Latin America: Regulatory Landscape11.6.4 Brazil11.6.5 Mexico11.6.6 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Key Market Developments12.3.1 Product Launches12.3.2 Deals12.3.3 Others12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions12.7.1 Star12.7.2 Emerging Leaders12.7.3 Pervasive12.7.4 Participants12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis12.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions12.10.1 Progressive Companies12.10.2 Responsive Companies12.10.3 Dynamic Companies12.10.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles13.1 Major Companies13.1.1 Cisco13.1.2 Ericsson13.1.3 Extreme Networks13.1.4 Huawei13.1.5 Juniper Networks13.1.6 Panasonic13.1.7 Fortinet13.1.8 Aruba13.1.9 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise 13.1.10 D-Link 13.1.11 Broadcom 13.1.12 Airtel 13.1.13 Orange Business Services 13.1.14 Comcast Business 13.1.15 Vodafone 13.1.16 Telstra 13.1.17 Fujitsu 13.1.18 AT&T13.2 Startup/SME Players13.2.1 NETGEAR13.2.1.1 Business Overview13.2.1.2 Products Offered13.2.1.3 Recent Developments13.2.1.4 Response to COVID-1913.2.2 LEVER Technology Group13.2.3 Redway Networks13.2.4 Ubiquiti Networks13.2.5 iPass13.2.6 Superloop13.2.7 Cambium Networks13.2.8 Casa Systems13.2.9 Fon

14 Appendix

