MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) - Get Report, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that Wi-Fi Alliance ® has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device. The second MaxLinear device to hold such an honor, the Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV600 Series is part of the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ test bed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005926/en/

Wi-Fi Alliance® has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device (Graphic: Business Wire)

The WAV664 delivers speeds up to 4.8Gbps in the 6GHz band enabling routers and gateways to deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and provide higher-quality user experiences for applications in Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video streaming especially in dense environments. In addition, the WAV664 SoC supports up to 256 clients simultaneously and optimizes transmission on each device for enhanced total network efficiency allowing access points to meet the accelerating demand for high bandwidth and low latency.

Wi-Fi 6E is a new certification from Wi-Fi Alliance ® for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices that support the new 6GHz spectrum. Wi-Fi 6E certification enables worldwide interoperability of Wi-Fi 6E devices. The 6GHz band adds 1.2GHz of spectrum, a threefold increase in capacity over combined spectrum available in 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It enables support of up to seven contiguous 160MHz channels for bandwidth-intensive applications. Wi-Fi 6E enables better user experience with reduced latency for gaming, video conferencing and time sensitive applications while improving the aggregate network performance.

"As the unencumbered 6GHz spectrum becomes available, MaxLinear is proud to be an ecosystem enabler of this new Wi-Fi technology," said Doron Tal, General Manager of Broadband Access at MaxLinear. "As part of the WAV600 series of products, the WAV664 is the next advanced building block that enables the full potential of high data rates and low latency our customers need to extend their solutions into new applications."

"People demand matching capabilities of their Wi-Fi as they do from new 10Gbps access technologies like 5G and 10G DOCSIS 4.0," said German Laryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. "With the use of 7x160MHz Wi-Fi 6E channels of multi gigabit, low latency capacity now available to the home, we can build new ultra-immersive and lowest latency services on the Wi-Fi 6E platform. These platforms will accelerate adoption of AR/VR services."

"Wi-Fi 6E certified devices help promote rapid adoption and innovation in 6GHz," said Kevin Robinson, SVP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. "As one of our interoperability test bed devices for Wi-Fi 6E certification, MaxLinear is playing an important role in ensuring users are delivered a secure and interoperable experience with Wi-Fi 6E products."

Technical Features

MaxLinear's WAV664 Wi-Fi 6E SoC offers fast and consistent connectivity for Wi-Fi 6E devices on the 6GHz spectrum in routers and gateways as well as intelligent range extenders in cable, xDSL, fiber and consumer retail infrastructure. WAV664 key features include:

IEEE 802.11ax Compliant

Wi-Fi Alliance ® Wi-Fi 6E certification

Supports operation in 6GHz Spectrum from U-NII-5 to U-NII-8 (Total: 1.2GHz)

4.8 Gbps PHY Rate

Up to 160MHz

Up to four Spatial Streams

OFDMA

Mu-MIMO

Applications

Service Provider Gateways

Routers, Access Points, Extenders & Repeaters

For additional information on MaxLinear's new WAV664 Wi-Fi 6E SoC, visit www.maxlinear.com/wav664.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) - Get Report is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (COMM) - Get Report is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Wi-Fi Alliance®

www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet's traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to the Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV600 Series and MaxLinear's WAV664, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent the Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV600 Series or WAV664 will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; and uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop. Other risks potentially affecting our business include risks relating to acquisition integration; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in each case as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005926/en/