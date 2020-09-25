WhyWeVax™ Announces Expansion Of Board Of Directors With Eight New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why We Vaccinate, Inc., a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health, announced today the appointment of eight new board members. These additions to the organization's leadership further its efforts to develop educational programs and facts-based messages. Our goals are to put forward information on the science and safety of vaccines, educating the population on the value of all vaccines and immunization programs.

"The continuing expansion of our Board of Directors provides WhyWeVax with a diverse group of backgrounds, skills and experience from the academic, scientific, advocacy and Public Service fields. Our Board of Directors is committed to building WhyWeVax™'s visibility, credibility and value in the promotion of vaccines for the health of our communities, economy, friends and families," said Bill Hearl, Chairman of the Board of WhyWeVax™. "We are excited to leverage their talent, expertise and passion to further our mission."

The new Board members include:

Preston A. Englert (Tony)Executive Director (Retired) Ron and Joy Paul Kidney Center The George Washington University

Nicole Fisher, D.P.H., M.P.P.Founder and President Health & Human Rights Strategies

Stephen Luber, M.D., F.A.S.C.Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics Assistant Professor Spokane Family Practice University of Washington Medical School

Grace Rodden, J.D.Senior Director, Federal AdvocacyP hRMA

Mark Salmon, Ph.D.Department of Health, Behavior & Society Bloomberg School of Public HealthInstitute for Vaccine Safety

The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy TownsendDirector, Institute of Human Virology University of Maryland

Chris WardPrincipalGriffin Group Advisors, LLC

Stefania Yanachkov J.D. Vice President, External Affairs Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

They join the founding Board Members that include:

William Hearl, Ph.D. ChairmanCo-Founder, Chairman, Board of Directors & CEOImmunomix Therapeutics, Inc.

Athanasia ( Sia) Anagnostou, M.B.A. Secretary & TreasurerSenior Director of Business DevelopmentImmunomix Therapeutics, Inc.

Phyllis Arthur, Ph.D.Vice President of Infectious Disease and Diagnostics PolicyBiotechnology Innovation Organization

Michael Olin Ph.D. Associate Professor University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer CenterDepartment of Pediatrics

About Why We Vaccinate

WhyWeVax™ - www.whywevax.org - is a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health. WhyWeVax™ works to counter the misinformation, anti-science rhetoric and virulent fake news dissemination that question the safety and efficacy of vaccines for preventable infectious diseases. The development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 and its ultimate manufacture and distribution through the healthcare system will require a concerted effort by the biotechnology, academic, medical and scientific communities to meet the challenge of vaccine hesitancy and refusal. WhyWeVax™ will support educate the population to the value of vaccines to protect the health and safety of their families, their friends, their communities and our way of life.

