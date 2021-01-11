Why Medical Massage Means More Guarantees Of Pain Relief For Massage Patients In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES and MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top rated medical massage center Massage Revolution Back & Neck Relief Center intends to ring in the new year in the very best way: by relieving as much back and neck pain as possible, with a medical team of doctors overseeing quality of care for patients. Their medical massage specialty, Trigger point massage therapy, is a drug-free, surgery-free way to alleviate pain in back and neck muscles, and virtually everywhere in the body.

"We're all hopeful about the future, but this past year has really taken its toll on people's bodies," says Michael Greenspan, neuromuscular therapist and owner of the family-operated Massage Revolution. "For anyone searching for relief from too much time in front of a computer screen or just general stress, come on down. Trigger point massage therapy offers amazing results whether the problem has just developed or it's been nagging you for years."

Trigger points are tiny, but they pack a wallop. Trigger points can cause anything from general muscle stiffness to agonizing immobility. They can also cause seemingly unrelated symptoms like headaches, sinus problems and digestive issues. Trigger points arise in any number of ways, including less-than-ideal posture, repetitive use, even a cold A/C vent blowing on your neck. Stress is also a major factor when it comes to activating trigger points. Trigger point massage therapy, also called neuromuscular massage, works to deactivate these pain-causing spots so you can feel great again.

With 35+ massage therapists on staff and a medical team of physicians, nurse practitioners, and chiropractors overseeing them, Massage Revolution's Back & Neck Relief Center has the world's largest medical massage team in the country. The vast majority of people experience total relief after just one treatment while others prefer to schedule regularly to stay on top of the problem. It's resolution time; make yours one of good health. All top health and safety PPE Covid-19 protocols strictly enforced. 99% PPO insurances accepted.

