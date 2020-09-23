Why Build Your Own MVNO Business Plan From Scratch? Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Plan 2020 Now Available

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) companies are launched for many different reasons, many of which have more to do with other businesses than the MVNO operation itself. It is important to consider the strategies an MVNO will employ to exploit market opportunities and include in an MVNO Business Plan. Some questions to consider include:

Will the MVNO be a sub-brand to an existing business?

Will the MVNO align with the retail strategies of some other business?

Will the MVNO offer discounted services compared to existing Mobile Network Operators (MNO)?

Will the MVNO offer Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications related services on a B2B basis rather than consumer services?

Will the MVNO acquire data-only from the underlying MNO, relying upon messaging and voice over IP and delivered in an OTT model?

Regardless of the overall MVNO strategy, executing upon a vision requires careful planning. One thing that all successful MVNOs have in common is they started with a well-developed business plan. This must include insights regarding the impact of 5G on business operations. Accordingly, customers acquiring the MVNO Business Plan will also receive research evaluating 5G technology and its impact upon networks, apps, and services (see below for more information). The MVNO Business PlanThis is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative MVNO known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation. Also included is a go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.Launching a MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO). Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators. This includes rate structures of the retail minus and cost-plus models, the pros and cons of each, and how to implement them.The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, the reconciliation process, and also what macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining your negotiation strategy. Also included is an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real-life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized and built upon to meet the needs of their service management requirements.With 5G poised to impact virtually every part of the communication services value chain, the publisher believes it is extremely important for the MVNO ecosystem to be informed and understand the impacts on virtual network operations. Accordingly, the report 5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2020-2030 is also included with the MVNO Business Plan. Target Audience:

MVNO start-ups

Mobile network operators

MVNE/MVNO service providers

Investors and analysts in the mobile space

Suppliers of MVNO equipment and software

Consultants and systems integration companies

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Plan 1. Executive SummaryA. The BusinessB. The StrategyC. The MarketD. The ManagementE. The FinancialsF. The Company MissionG. The Criteria Of MVNOH. Exceptions 2. The BusinessA. Requirement AnalysisB. Description of ServicesC. Target MarketD. Services Offered - Primary Revenue DriversE. Potential Future Services - Alternative Revenue SourcesF. Distribution, Purchasing, and RefillsG. Starter PackageH. Handsets and HardwareI. Gsm System and The Sim-CardJ. The Web-Site and Customer InterfaceK. Scope for Enhancements and Future Technology 4G/LTEL. Back-Office and Customer CareM. The Network OperatorN. RegulatoryO. Churn 3. The OpportunityA. OpportunityB. StrategyC. Provisioning and ManagementD. InfrastructureE. Multi-IMSI ApproachF. Multi-Network VPNG. Security and ControlH. Forecast 4. The MarketA. US Wireless MarketB. Prepaid MarketsC. WholesaleD. Negotiation VectorsE. Analysis on Setup CostF. Terminal Usage and ControlG. Network Usage and Control 5. Marketing PlanA. General OverviewB. Marketing IdeasC. Initial Market Segments and Strategic ConsiderationsD. Partnering and Co-BrandingE. Loyalty ProgramF. Migration Strategy 6. Financial OverviewA. Revenue Streams & Cost ConsiderationsB. Revenue GrowthC. Financial ProjectionsD. FundingE. Exit Strategy 7. Extensions and UpgradesA. Selection CriteriaB. Technical RequirementsC. Other Factors 8. Potential Market Segments (Ad. 1) 9. The Management Team and Partners (Ad. 2)A. ManagementB. Board of Advisors and PartnersA. Partners 10. Competition (Ad. 3)A. General OverviewB. Prepaid PlayersB. Swot AnalysisC. Prepaid Competition Analysis 11Europe Vs. United States (Ad. 4)A. General Overview 12. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market & Growth Overview (Ad. 5)A. General OverviewB. Global Overview and ForecastC. MVNO Drive in EuropeD. MVNO Drive in AmericaE. MVNO Drive in Middle EastF. MVNO Drive in Asia Pacific 13. Case Studies (Ad. 6) 14. Conclusions 15. AppendixA. Cellular Operator Organization StructureB. Initiating Contact with MNOsC. Establishing a Strategy

