WHP Global Signs New License With SportLife Brands For Joseph Abboud Underwear Collection

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with SportLife Brands, LLCto design, develop and distribute a new line of Men's and Boys' underwear, undershirts, baselayer, thermals and Boys' sleepwear for the Joseph Abboud brand. The new offering is slated to launch Spring 2022 and will be available at retail throughout the United States, Canada, and select international retailers.

"We look forward to partnering with SportLife as we extend the Joseph Abboud brand into an essential and rapidly growing category in the men's and boys' market," said Stanley Silverstein, WHP Global Chief Commercial Officer. "We are especially excited to expand the brand and deliver the hallmark Joseph Abboud comfort, quality and style to our loyal global customers."

"We are delighted to partner with WHP and its senior management team in launching the Joseph Abboud underwear collection. Joseph Abboud is a globally recognized brand, known for its sophisticated, yet comfortable fashion apparel," commented Eddie Dayan, CMO of SportLife Brands. "This fills a void in our portfolio as well as in the marketplace and we look forward to building collections that resonate with the Joseph Abboud customer."

The iconic American men's fashion brand was founded in 1987. Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Joseph Abboud offers timeless designs to fit every man. Together Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud generate over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands, Marchon Eyewear, and E-Gluck Watches in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WHP GlobalWHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands. In 2020, the company launched WHP+ ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About SportLife Brands, LLC SportLife Brands is a global marketer, designer, and importer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women, and children. Since its inception in 1967, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a best in class philosophy, placing an emphasis on quality, comfort, social compliance, and consumer happiness. SportLife develops, designs and innovates underwear, baselayer, thermals and sleepwear. For more information, visit www.sportlifebrands.com.

