WholeFoods Magazine And Trust Transparency Center Unveil 2021 Naturally Informed Event Series

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. and SPRING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naturally Informed series, the leading virtual conference curriculum for the natural products industry, is set to deliver high-powered, world-class content through 2021.

The series is powered by Trust Transparency Center and WholeFoods Magazine and is designed to keep suppliers, brands and retailers informed on crucial developments so that they can lead their fields, make better business decisions and inform consumers about the opportunities, challenges and issues surrounding these types of products. The 2021 Naturally Informed Virtual Event series will kick off January 20-21 with Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market. Keynotes include Nutritional Psychiatry expert Uma Naidoo, M.D., and Alex Richardson, Founder of Food and Behaviour Research (FAB Research) and Professor at Oxford University.

In addition to the keynotes, world-class experts will discuss the latest research into clinical benefits and mechanisms of action for cognitive boosters and mood modifiers targeting important areas like the endocannabinoid system and the gut-brain axis. Experts will offer actionable insights for communicating with consumers as well as winning strategies for merchandising products on the shelf.

"Our 2020 program was well-received and engaging, with sponsors and attendees alike asking for more of the same," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center. "We're committed to delivering provocative content, exceptional ROI and game-changing insights. That's why we're kicking off with Mental Wellness—it's a growing area that is bringing in new consumers."

Heather Wainer, Publisher, WholeFoods Magazine, added, "We knew we were onto something good right away! By targeting important timely topics and educating on them for the entire industry we have filled a niche that has not been available before. We're excited about our 2021 program and the enhancements we've added for sponsors and attendees."

The complete Naturally Informed 2021 Virtual Event line-up includes: January 20-21 Mental Wellness: Mastering the MarketApril 21-22 Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the MarketJune 29-30 Active Nutrition: Mastering the MarketSeptember 29-30 Healthy Aging: Mastering the Market

More detail and registration is available at NaturallyInformed.net.

About WholeFoods MagazineWholeFoods Magazine is published by Wainer Finest Communications, a family-owned media company based in South Plainfield, NJ. The magazine informs and educates the natural products industry and is produced monthly in both print and digital editions. Special issues include the Annual Source Directory, Annual Retailer Survey, Retailer of the Year, and Person of the Year. The company also hosts digital educational events and produces weekly e-newsletters and other digital products to keep the natural products industry informed. Digital resources can be found at wholefoodsmagazine.com and naturalproductfinder.com.

About Trust Transparency CenterTrust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. Trust Transparency Center also operates the Ingredient Transparency Center which identifies emerging and challenge categories of nutritional ingredients and devotes resources to identifying issues and potential, and then stewards aggressive work plans to lead these categories to potential and/or prevent their exploitation. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com.

