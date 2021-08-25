Whole Earth Brands, Inc. To Participate In Four September Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will be participating in the following virtual investor events in September:

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference - Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company will be participating in meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Barclays salesperson for availability.

Cowen Health, Wellness, & Beauty Summit - Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 11:20 am ET. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. The Company will also be meeting with investors; please contact Cowen sales for availability.

Lake Street Capital BIG5 Conference - Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The conference format is meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Lake Street Capital salesperson for availability.

Roth Webinar - Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 am ET. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Roth Capital Partners salesperson for availability.

