Who Said Sports Have An Age Limit? Coach McCauley Is Going For The Record For Oldest High School Football Coach In The Country

MORAGA, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Daily is hiring Edmund McCauley to head up CURE's youth outreach program, as he prepares for his next football season and going for the record of the oldest high school football coach.

The record for the oldest high school football coach is 85 years old and held by Bill Tigh. Coach Edmund McCauley is 81-year-old going for the record. McCauley has his last game of the season today, Friday, April 16, 2021. Another year towards his goal, and four more to go. This four-time California state champion plans to continue coaching as long as he can walk on the field. "I have a forty-year-old mind in a 80 year old body."

McCauley started playing football early in life with his extended family of cousins, and 16 aunts and uncles. Ed went on to be a member of the Hight School First Team at St. Mary's, Joliet, and the All-State Team for the state of Illinois. Ed played college ball for Butler University and member of First Team All-League and inducted into Butler Hall of Fame. Ed also played for Indiana State and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 1963.

Coach McCauley is responsible for pioneering many aspects of the game on and off the field. McCauley off the field is best known for his legendary weekly shed talks with the players, imparting his coaching wisdom and sharing his life experiences.

As we take time to appreciate the extraordinary contributions of so many people during this pandemic, we would like to recognize a high school football coach who is truly remarkable in his dedication and sincere love for his players.

SOURCE CURE Daily