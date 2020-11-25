Who Are You Thankful For? Nominate Them To Win $25,000 This Holiday Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, if you could give $25,000 to the one person in your life who sends cheer all year round, who would it be? Someone you love? Someone from your community who has made this year a little brighter - maybe a nurse, a teacher, or a community organizer? Or even yourself? Good news - it only takes sixty seconds to enter the Zelle® Send Cheer contest and potentially change a life forever!

Queer Eye star Karamo has teamed up with Zelle to give away $25,000 to three lucky winners this holiday season - and entering to win is easy!

How:

Submit an entry by posting a 60 second or less video on Instagram detailing how you - or your loved one - have been sending cheer to those near and far all year

Follow @zellepay and use the hashtag #ZelleContest on your post

Make sure your account is public so Karamo can see the entries!

Sit back and relax - Karamo and Zelle will be choosing prizewinners and revealing the winners live on December 17 at Karamo's Holiday Spectacular, presented by Zelle®!

What: The Zelle® Send Cheer contest aims to celebrate and reward those who have dedicated time and effort to "pay it forward" this year - from supporting friends and family to giving back to their communities.

When and Where: Contest will take place on Instagram and entries will be accepted until November 29, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. Winners will be awarded $25,000 and the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet with Karamo during Karamo's Holiday Spectacular presented by Zelle® on December 17 .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Contest between 11/12/20 at 9:00 AM ET and 11/29/20 at 11:59 pm ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & D.C., who are 18+ and enrolled with Zelle®. Instagram account also required to submit entry. Self-nominations allowed. SPONSOR: Early Warning Services, LLC, 16552 N. 90th Street, #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

