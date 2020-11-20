Whittier Street Health Center Strengthens Its Capacity To Address Racial And Ethnic Disparities In Health And Healthcare

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxbury's Whittier Street Health Center (WSHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Wright to the position of Medical Director for Primary Care Services. Dr. Wright joined Whittier in 2014 and was promoted to the position of Associate Medical Director in 2018. His work in Boston neighborhood health centers has earned him a reputation among patients as a leader in delivering compassionate and culturally sensitive health care.

Whittier Street Health Center's President and CEO Frederica Williams said, "I am honored to have Dr. Wright guide and lead the medical teams at Whittier." As our health center continues to expand its clinical services to meet the needs of our patients and community residents, he has been key in building critical wellness and prevention programs to address health disparities and deliver the best care throughout Boston neighborhoods.

Dr. Wright received a Bachelor of Science degree from Tufts University in Biology, trained at Dartmouth Medical School, obtained his Medical Degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and did his Residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. He also earned a Master's in Business Administration in 2018 from Babson College.

From 1996 to 1998, Dr. Wright conducted vascular surgery research at the Boston VA Medical Center and at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and since 2010, he has been a Principal Investigator in chronic pain research at Analgesic Solutions. He is the Laboratory Director at Faulkner Labs. He worked in Surgery and Pathology department at Mount Auburn Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Mass General Hospital. He moved into primary care at Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center as Chief of Adult Medicine and General Surgery, and as a Provider in Adult Medicine at Whittier Street Health Center.

Dr. Wright stated that "Growing up in a small town outside of Boston, I never thought I would have an opportunity to realize my dream of helping people to improve their lives in such a direct way. Now, I am reminded every day of how enjoyable it is to partner with our patients to help them realize better health. It is such an honor and privilege to be a member of the Whittier Street Health Center team. Thank you for this opportunity."

In addition to being an accomplished surgeon, Dr. Wright is a professional musician who has recorded music across the globe. His experience also includes work as a publicist in Hollywood, CA, where he represented several Grammy award-winning artists including The Manhattan Transfer, Frankie Valli, Peaches and Herb and Wolfman Jack.

Dr. Wright is a native of Sherborn, MA, where he resides with his family.

Whittier Street Health Center's mission is to provide high-quality primary healthcare for diverse populations to promote wellness and eliminate health and social disparities.

