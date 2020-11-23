Whitestone REIT Welcomes Firm Body Pilates Training Studio To Its Citadel Community In Arizona 

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (WSR) - Get Report is pleased to announce the addition of Firm Body Pilates Training as a new tenant to its Citadel property in North Scottsdale, Arizona.

"As the country embraces the re-opening of gyms and fitness centers in select areas across the nation, we are pleased to partner with such an experienced and well-respected fitness instructor and entrepreneur," said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and CEO of Whitestone REIT. "Pilates has been one of the few segments of the fitness industry that has shown resiliency despite the government-mandated shutdowns during the pandemic and has thrived due to its smaller class sizes and location flexibility. At Whitestone, we have always encouraged and supported the entrepreneurial spirit and are honored to collaborate with Jodi, her business and one of our high-quality properties to continue her pursuit of the American Dream. We envision Firm Body Pilates expanding its business into several of our other centers throughout the Greater Phoenix area and possibly in our high-growth Texas markets of Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio."

Jodi Melton, owner of JM Pilates LLC, which will operate Firm Body Pilates Training, is an experienced instructor with over 40 years in the fitness industry and 14 years of successfully training and managing several high-end clients remotely in the DC Ranch area. Jodi is classically trained, certified through the PhysicalMind Institute, and qualified to train and certify new instructors. The new studio at Citadel, which is in close proximity to other Whitestone properties like Market Street at DC Ranch, represents her first pilates studio. Firm Body Pilates Training's top priority in opening the new space is protecting the health and safety of its community and clients. The studio, which is in compliance with state and local COVID-19 protocols, is complete with top-of-the-line V2 Max TM Reformer Bundle equipment from Merrithew TM.

With an emphasis on health and wellness targeting physical core strengthening and rehabilitation, Firm Body Pilates has successfully provided services to a rapidly growing list of clients. Its diverse clientele range in age from 11 to 85 years old and in experience from pilates beginners to professional dancers and athletes, including members of the NFL's Green Bay Packers and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, "The opening of Firm Body Pilates is another example of entrepreneurs stepping up to meet the pent-up demand for services in Whitestone spaces, benefitting the communities we serve."

About Whitestone REIT Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com .

About PhysicalMind Institute® PhysicalMind Institute® was established in 1991 to carry on the work of Joseph Pilates. Beginning with Certification of Pilates Teachers, the Institute continued the tradition of looking at bodies and inventing what was needed for better movement and pain relief. Today Pilates, Yoga, Barre and Dance professionals and consumers worldwide benefit from these patented, portable, and lightweight products such as Tye4®, Parasetter®, Head Floater® and more. These are the future of fitness. For additional information, please visit www.physicalmindinstitute.com.

About Merrithew TM Founded in 1988 with the aim of developing high-integrity fitness education programs, equipment and services. Merrithew looks to help fitness professionals and enthusiasts fulfill their potential. Their philosophy is that effective and responsible exercise is the foundation of a better life - and should be accessible regardless of age, fitness level or ability. For additional information, please visit www.physicalmindinstitute.com.

