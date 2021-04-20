Whiteley Oliver Acquires Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC

BEAUMONT, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteley Oliver, LLC (" Whiteley Oliver"), a data-focused field and technical service provider serving the infrastructure and civil construction industry, has acquired Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC ("OPS"), an industry-leading engineering, construction management, and inspections company. The founders and owners of OPS, Jeff Kitterman and Allan Seilheimer, will remain with OPS and will assume leadership positions within Whiteley Oliver.

"Our clients continue to operate in challenging times. They have reduced budgets and headcounts, but still maintain the same mission critical responsibilities and operations. Whiteley Oliver strives to help bridge that operational gap between resource and demand. The expertise held by OPS allows Whiteley Oliver to offer a true turnkey project management service, which fits well with our ongoing surveying, integrity, compliance and maintenance work. It's another way for us to help our clients succeed in this environment," said Jason Whiteley, CEO of Whiteley Oliver.

"We are excited to partner with Whiteley Oliver. We share their commitment to safety and finding commercially viable solutions for our clients. Additionally, Whiteley Oliver has a great pedigree working in around complex projects in sensitive areas - and that is where our clients often find themselves. We look forward to delivering this uniquely powerful service offering to our clients," added Jeff Kitterman, President of OPS.

Allan Seilheimer, Senior Vice President of OPS, added, "Client expectations continue to go up. We are seeing increased focus on efficiency and cost-reduction. By providing construction management, survey, inspection and integrity/maintenance, we can efficiently service clients at a better price. Additionally, Whiteley Oliver has an impressive data management group that utilizes their historical project data to find efficiency in ongoing projects. That's what the future demands - and we are excited to be part of bringing that to market."

About Whiteley OliverBased in Beaumont, Texas, Whiteley Oliver, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with over 65 years of combined operating history. We offer comprehensive field and technical service solutions, including surveying services, damage prevention, engineering and design, GIS, data management, ROW and land services, pipeline inspection and integrity.

About Onshore Pipeline ServicesOnshore Pipeline Services, LLC is an engineering, construction management, and inspections company offering both onsite and offsite representation of our clients in the oil and gas industry. OPS acts as a single-source third party offering resources through all phases of design, project planning, and construction. By reducing the amount of individual personnel required, this streamlined approach creates fluid communication between the client, contractor, and inspection team and has proven to greatly decrease client cost while effectively increasing productivity.

