Whitefoord Announces Craig Tindall As Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefoord announced that former Grady Health System senior executive Craig Tindall has formally joined in April as its new Chief Executive Officer. Tindall has served as Interim CEO at Whitefoord since October of 2020. "I am incredibly grateful to the Whitefoord Board for this opportunity to build on the legacy of Dr. Brumley and Dr. Johnson and so many others who have made Whitefoord the vital community resource it is today," Tindall said. "There's much to be done, particularly in these times of severe economic and health challenges for so many in Atlanta and the Edgewood community. But we have strong Board leadership and a tremendous team of professionals who are wholly committed to delivering high quality, customer focused health and early education programs and I absolutely believe that together, we can and will continue to make a positive difference in the quality of life for our community."

Tindall comes to Whitefoord with more than 30 years of experience directing the operations of multiple hospital departments within Grady Health System - metropolitan Atlanta's safety net hospital, premier Level 1 Trauma Center, and teaching hospital for Emory and Morehouse Schools of Medicine.

"Over the past six months, Craig has worked to increase employee engagement to enhance workplace culture, ensure fiscal responsibility to sustain Whitefoord's success, build strong relationships with our donors and community partners, expand our services during the COVID pandemic, and much more," said Andrea N. Smith, Chair of the Board of Directors of Whitefoord. "The Board of Directors is therefore pleased to announced that Craig has accepted the role of CEO on a permanent basis. We are excited that Craig will continue to lead and serve this organization, and look forward to working together on behalf of Whitefoord."

Tindall has dual master's degrees with an MHA and an MBA from Georgia State University, and was awarded the 2019 Max Holland Distinguished Alumni Award by the GSU Institute of Health Administration. Additionally, Craig has a BA from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a graduate of Leadership Atlanta (2010) and Leadership Georgia Hospital Association (2006).

About Whitefoord, Inc.Whitefoord is a community-based and driven Federally-Qualified Health Center that is dedicated to providing health care through school-based health centers and in community settings; promoting health awareness; encouraging healthy families; and, advancing early childhood development. Today, Whitefoord serves more than 2,500 families and children in Southeast Atlanta through its 4 health centers and its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools around early child care and education. For more information, visit www.whitefoord.org or call 404-373-6614.

