Whitecap Resources Inc. Confirms Monthly Dividend For November Of $0.01425 Per Share

CALGARY, AB, Nov.16, 2020 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of November operations will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada).

