White Star Investments Acquires Dupont Circle Restaurant Space

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Star Investments has acquired 1648 20th Street NW, Washington, D.C. The acquisition bolsters White Star's portfolio of urban properties in the D.C area. The 3,750 square foot building was previously occupied by Bareburger. A large outdoor patio area for the restaurant is permitted for outdoor seating.

Originally built in 1911, the building has been occupied by restaurants since 1943.

White Star Principal, Rueben Bajaj said "We are excited to add another quality asset to our portfolio in what we believe is the greatest city in America. Washington D.C continues to be an impressive market to invest in." White Star has entered into a lease agreement with KNEAD Hospitality + Design. The hospitality group behind Succotash, Mi Vida and The Grill will be delivering a new concept in the space.

The acquisition is White Star's 12 th commercial asset in the DC Metro Area. Nick Papadopoulos of Papadopoulos Properties represented White Star and KNEAD Hospitality + Design , John Gogos of Papadopoulos Properties represented the seller.

About White Star Investments:

White Star Investments is a privately owned real estate investment and operating firm based in Bethesda, Maryland. White Star specializes in acquiring under-marketed retail real estate investments and proactively building asset value. At White Star our goal is to be the most innovative owner and developer of quality real estate assets in the markets.

