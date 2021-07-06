White Pine Capital Awarded Top Guns And Bull & Bear Masters Designations By Informa Financial Intelligence

MINNEAPOLIS and PURCELLVILLE, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pine Capital LLC has been awarded a PSN Top Gun distinction for its Small Capitalization strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest...

MINNEAPOLIS and PURCELLVILLE, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pine Capital LLChas been awarded a PSN Top Gun distinction for its Small Capitalization strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. The Small Cap strategy was also honored with the PSN Bull and Bear Masters category.

"This is an important achievement for White Pine Capital's clients," noted Dennis Senneseth, a founding Partner of the firm. "Our 21-year track record managing small cap portfolios has helped our clients meet or exceed their objectives over a variety of market cycles. We are pleased to be ranked at the top of our PSN peer group for the trailing 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, * PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time. White Pine Capital's Small Cap strategy was named Top Gun 4-Star Category rating in the PSN Small Cap Core Universe, meaning their Small Cap strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

White Pine Capital's Small Cap strategy was also named to the Bull & Bear Masters category in the PSN Small Cap Core Universe, meaning their Small Cap strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

Tim Madey and Mike Wallace, lead managers on the Small Cap product added: "Our Small Cap strategy focuses on mispriced securities of smaller, less followed companies undergoing a business model transition. Experienced management teams and strong capital structures lengthen our investment horizon to capture those favorable returns over longer investment cycles. We're pleased to have outperformed in both up and down markets".

"Congratulations to White Pine Capital for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman , Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/ For more details on the methodology or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com.

About White Pine CapitalWith offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Purcellville, Virginia, White Pine Capital is an independent registered investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Originally founded as a part of Mitchell Hutchins, PaineWebber & Co in 1984, White Pine Capital was legally formed in 2000, and provides fee-based discretionary investment advisory services to high net worth, family office, and institutional accounts.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's ZephyrFinancial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

