White Owl Continues Award-Winning Streak: Blackberry Mojito Cigarillos Named Best New Product By Convenience Store News

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Owl, a leader in the cigar and cigarillo market with its trailblazing products, has once again won the Convenience Store News Best New Product award in the "Other Tobacco Products/Cigars" category. This time for the brand's new, innovative Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition cigarillo. This is the second consecutive year that a White Owl product has earned a top spot.

"We're proud to once again be honored with this distinction from Convenience Store News, building upon our success last year. This further demonstrates our commitment to shaping the future of the industry through our innovative products," said Brayanna Smith, Assistant Brand Manager, White Owl, for Swedish Match. "As with all White Owl products, we worked hard to provide retailers with a forward-looking, new and refreshing flavor to keep shelves exciting and prevent stagnant cigar sections. The bold, fruity flavor of Blackberry Mojito, combined with limited availability, intrigues consumers and creates demand within the c-store market."

Convenience Store News Best New Products award honors "the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers' evolving needs and fit a convenience store's value proposition." The recognition affirms White Owl's commitment to energizing the industry with inspired and novel flavor options, and providing the best quality to both consumers and convenience stores.

White Owl Blackberry Mojito cigarillos are available in a competitive " $0.99 or $1.49 for 2 cigars" format and a "Save on 2" package that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

To learn more about White Owl Blackberry Mojito, visit whiteowlcigar.com.

About White Owl: Since 1887, White Owl has blended select tobacco to create a mild and fine tasting smoke. Today, this tradition continues in the smooth aroma of White Owl FoilFresh®. Now your FoilFresh® White Owls are as fresh as the day they were made. No matter how the market changes, White Owl keeps coming up with Fresh ideas.

About Swedish Match: Swedish Match develops, manufactures, and sells quality products with market-leading brands in the product areas Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products (pouches, cigars and chewing tobacco), and Lights (matches, lighters, and complementary products). Production is located in six countries, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US. Swedish Match's vision is a world without cigarettes. Some of its well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, White Owl, Red Man, Timber Wolf, ZYN and Garcia y Vega.

Contact: Sandy Fowler-JonesSwedish Match North America sandy.fowler-jones@swedishmatch.com804-787-5132

