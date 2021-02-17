White Oak Deployed $2.7 Billion In 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading international alternative asset manager providing flexible and secure funding to help businesses grow, today announced the firm, together with its affiliates...

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading international alternative asset manager providing flexible and secure funding to help businesses grow, today announced the firm, together with its affiliates (collectively, "White Oak"), funded $2.7 Billion in loans across 119 borrowers in 2020.

As companies seek support, White Oak continued to meet the nuances of their client's business needs through uncertain economic climates by providing tailored and flexible solutions. Throughout the past year, White Oak has met this demand through their creative mix of lending solutions and alternative financing structures.

"Despite the turbulent past year and economic uncertainty, White Oak has delivered an exceptional year of growth, specifically through our specialized expertise in developing tailored lending solutions to small- and mid-sized enterprises. There is still a growing need for such flexible capital," said Andre Hakkak, CEO and Co-Founder of White Oak Global Advisors. "The pandemic is not going away anytime soon, and we are focused on sustainable long-term solutions for our clients."

In response to strong market demand in 2020, White Oak closed on $2.7 Billion across multiple sectors. The top two performing sectors were industrials with total loans amounting to $757 million to 21 industrial borrowers, and healthcare with $753 million loans to 25 borrowers. Other strong performing sectors included consumer discretionary, telecommunications services, materials, financials and information technology adding to $990 million.

"We are incredibly proud of the landmark year we had and thank our borrowers, customers and other constituents that allowed the growth which enabled us to sharpen our already established expertise across our clients' industries," added Darius Mozaffarian, President of White Oak Global Advisors.

White Oak's unique product mix including cash flow term loans, asset-based loans and equipment financings combined with the team's strategic and creative solutions that leverage the close relationships developed with clients continues to allow stability and enable long-term growth and innovation.

About White OakWhite Oak Global Advisors, LLC ("WOGA") is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA has deployed over $8 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

