White House COVID-19 Plan To Protect Economic Recovery Via Employer Vaccination And Diagnostic Test Tracking

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House's six-pronged COVID-19 action plan takes steps to protect the nation's economic recovery from the global pandemic, but large employers with 100+ employees may be at risk if they're unable to comply with the government's new vaccine and diagnostic testing mandate. With steep fines up to $14,000 per violation, many organizations are turning to experts in the field, such as infectious disease company CastleBranch, to help implement the complex mandate and protect their business from stalling out during the economic recovery.

Effectively tracking employee vaccines and weekly diagnostic tests throughout an entire organization adds an enormous burden onto internal HR departments, and violating the government's mandate can come with severe financial penalties. To comply with the mandate, HR professionals will now need to review and track vaccination documentation across their entire staff. They'll need to answer many questions, including, who received the vaccine? What was (were) the date(s) and manufacturer(s)? Will the individual need a booster? For those who don't have the vaccine, have they submitted a weekly diagnostic test? What are the results?

CastleBranch, a company that released its first COVID-19 solution in April 2020 to help organizations mitigate risk, has identified another stumbling block for these large employers. If the company's vaccine and diagnostic test tracking process is not carefully documented, creating a secure audit trail, they may be at risk for thousands of dollars in fines per incident in the event of an alleged violation, putting that company's economic survival in jeopardy.

To help large employers, colleges and universities, CastleBranch created an essential tool kit: RealVaccinationID.com and CB COVID-19 Compliance. Included in CB COVID-19 Compliance is the company's Diagnostic Test Tracking solution, which helps organizations track the results of a diagnostic COVID-19 test via a secure, password-protected platform. The tool helps organizations protect the employee's private data and information, and also provides a detailed audit trail to help protect the employers from potential liability. The solution can be paired with RealVaccinationID.com, which provides digital and physical proof of COVID-19 vaccination status while helping companies create a secure audit trail.

CastleBranch built this essential tool kit with inspiration and guidance from some of the world's leading epidemiologists and pandemic disease policy experts. It's also been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing more than 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

For more information, visit the CB Real Vaccination ID resource page.

About CastleBranch: Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch i s one of the leading providers of vaccination, immunization tracking and diagnostic test tracking in the United States. With 25 years' experience, the company has collected, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents for a majority of healthcare education programs across the nation. Their applications are designed to maintain strict compliance with state and federal privacy regulations; create a detailed audit trail along every step of the process; and to help organization handle the logistics of implementing a complex vaccine mandate at scale.

