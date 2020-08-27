White House Black Market Embraces Creativity Amid Social Distancing Guidelines

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (CHS) - Get Report specialty retailer, White House Black Market® (WHBM) embraces creativity amid social distancing guidelines for its latest Fall campaign.

"In the midst of the pandemic, we had to think differently, get resourceful and work in new ways," says Kimberly Grabel, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Using a fashion photographer and his wife as our campaign model, we shipped the Fall collection to the South Shore of Long Island, NY to be photographed as we art directed, virtually."

The campaign was shot by fashion photographer Victor Demarchelier. His wife, model Heloise Guerin posed for the brand's Fall catalogue at their home in New York.

White House Black Market inspires women to own their power and femininity with fashion's most iconic contrast - white + black. The natural contradiction of the signature colors inspires everything, giving the customer iconic looks that are feminine yet strong, sensual yet sophisticated and attractive yet approachable.

"The pandemic accelerated the direction we were already headed," states Grabel. "We have been working on these contrasting ideas since the back half of 2019. Our latest collection makes nod to the modern way of dressing, naturally blending our career and personal lives, giving the customer looks that are versatile for her current lifestyle."

Contradictions not only inspired the new campaign, but perfectly reflect the new Fall collection. It highlights denim and couture, featuring styles with the same level of detail seen in custom-made runway pieces with premium fabrics and trend-right washes, and fierce and feminine styles showcasing the contrast between utility and floral designs, allowing the customer to embrace both sides of her personality.

"As part of the new brand direction, we have updated our logo to emphasize the heroic initials of our brand name," says Amy Sears, Creative Director. "The foreground and background elements reflect the iconic contrasts between white and black. We also weaved in the + symbol throughout our visuals to simply and elegantly own our contradictions."

"As we continue to practice social distancing, we infuse diversity in shape, size and ethnicity by utilizing a variety of women who work at White House Black Market," Grabel continued. "This campaign introduces our 'Style All Your Own' component, where we will continue to highlight women and their personal style throughout each seasonal campaign."

White House Black Market is also encouraging customers to share their own style on social media using #WHBMStyle for the chance to be featured in the user generated content gallery on whbm.com.

About White House Black MarketOver 35 years ago, White House Black Market began as a Baltimore, Maryland, boutique built on the foundation of fashion's most iconic contrast —white + black. The natural contradiction of the signature colors inspires everything, giving the customer iconic looks that empower her to embrace her complexity. Now, there are over 350 White House Black Market boutiques and outlets that offer private appointments and curbside pickup, a monthly catalogue and 24/7 shopping at whbm.com.

About Chico's FAS, Inc.Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of February 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,341 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise also is available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com.

