White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement Of Trading On The OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the QTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of WHGOF. The OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX") is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade and is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

"We are pleased to have qualified for trading on OTCQX. The decision to upgrade to the OTCQX is part of our strategy to expand awareness to US based and international investors. The OTCQX is the premiere market for developing international companies trading in the United States, and will greatly enhance trading liquidity, and facilitate greater access and exposure to U.S. retail and institutional investors," stated David D'Onofrio, CEO of the Company.

White Gold Corp. owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering over 420,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon's prolific White Gold District and is backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC). The Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au ( 1). Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company's VG Deposit also hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65 g/t Au ( 2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets with ongoing drill campaigns on the Company's expansive claim packages, some of which border on other sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au (3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu (4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca and to view the Company's virtual property tour visit lp.whitegoldcorp.ca/leading-yukon-gold-rush.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada", dated July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR. (2) See Comstock Metals Ltd. technical report titled "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT on the QV PROJECT", dated August 19, 2014, prepared by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., and Ali Shahkar, P.Eng., available on SEDAR. (3) See Newmont Corporation press release titled "Newmont Reports 2019 Gold Mineral Reserves of 100 Million Ounces, Largest in Company History", dated February 13, 2020, available on SEDAR.(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation press release titled "Western Copper and Gold Announces Significant Resource Increase at Casino", dated July 14, 2020, available on SEDAR.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. OTCQX is the premiere marketplace for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies and is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws, meet continuous disclosure requirements and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

