White Cap's Shawn Meredith Wins CFO Forum Preeminence Award

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFO Forum, Atlanta's premier professional organization for financial leaders, presented its third annual Preeminence Award to Shawn Meredith, Chief Financial Officer at White Cap, at its quarterly meeting today. The award recognizes Atlanta's most outstanding CFO for 2020.

Meredith was among a dozen candidates who earned nominations from their peers. The selection process included reviews by the CFO Forum's advisory board, as well as personal interviews conducted by the selection committee.

"I was thrilled to simply be included in this process, and now to be selected is a true honor," says Meredith. "I have the privilege every day to do what I enjoy the most and to work with individuals who I value and respect. To be rewarded for that is incredible. I am so grateful for the confidence shown in me by my peers and will proudly work every day to represent this award and embody its preeminent characteristics."

Meredith joined White Cap (formerly HD Supply - Construction and Industrial) in 2019. In her role, Meredith leads the corporate financial functions for all businesses that make up the White Cap enterprise across the U.S. and Canada. This year, Meredith was instrumental in the separation of White Cap from HD Supply and its subsequent combination with Construction Supply Group to create a $4B+ company, which was a result of a joint investment from its private equity investment owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in partnership with private equity investment firm The Sterling Group.

Prior to joining White Cap, Meredith served as SVP and CFO of Gemaire Distributors, a subsidiary of Watsco, Inc., and previously held financial leadership roles in a variety of middle market and Fortune 500 companies over the course of her more than 20-year career.

John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap, notes, "On behalf of the entire White Cap leadership team, we are ecstatic that Shawn has been recognized for her outstanding achievements. Her humble and effective leadership, and commitment to creating value, championing her team and generating outstanding results is unmatched. It is no surprise to us that she is the recipient of this tremendous honor."

"After such an unprecedented year, we're extremely honored to be able to give this award to Shawn (virtually)," says Chris White, cofounder of the CFO Forum and Vice Chairman of Savills. "Despite 2020's obstacles, White Cap's successful spin-off from HD Supply was certainly an impressive achievement given the challenges this year has presented." "When we envisioned this award, we created governance around the selection process, not usually seen in these types of awards, by forming a selection committee of CFOs. We utilized the seven pillars from Glen's book to drive our decision. As evident in the interview process, Shawn truly represents all the preeminent characteristics, and we are proud to have her as our 2020 winner."

Other contenders for this year's CFO Forum Preeminence Award were Elizabeth "Betsy" Higgins, CFO of Oglethorpe Power, and Neil Johnston, CFO of Presidio.

The Preeminence Award takes its name from a book by Glen Jackson, co-founder of Jackson Spalding, Georgia's largest independent marketing communications agency. "Preeminence: What It Means and How to Sustain It" articulates seven key characteristics that Jackson observes in successful organizations: trust, relationship building, marketing communications, assessment, the cultural torch of servant leadership, fanatical focus and remarkable resiliency.

About White CapPreviously known as HD Supply - Construction & Industrial and now known as White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC (White Cap) is made up of four distinct businesses called White Cap, Contractors' Warehouse, Brafasco, and most recently Construction Supply Group.

White Cap has over 400 locations across 46 US States and 8 Canadian Provinces. Approximately 7,400 associates provide support for more than 230,000 customers.

In addition to value-add services, White Cap offers a portfolio of 400,000 SKUs that include concrete accessories and chemicals, engineered materials and fastening systems, steel products, tools and equipment, building envelope, safety and consumables, and wood products.

About CFO ForumThe CFO Forum was co-founded by Chris White of Savills alongside Emory's Goizueta Business School in 2013. It creates a productive community for CFOs to connect with their colleagues, exchange best practices and gain access to the exclusive research and thought-leadership of expert business leaders. The CFO Forum is led by an advisory board of 15 Atlanta CFOs or former CFOs and offers quarterly programming by and for CFOs. Information is available at http://cfoforumatlanta.com/ . The CFO Forum is generously supported by partners Emory University's Goizueta Business School, Savills, Grant Thornton, Aon, Nelson Mullins and The Grant Partners.

