Whisps Is Searching For Its First Cheese Content Officer And Offering $10,000 Plus A Whole Lotta Cheddar

The cheese crisps snack company will pay one talented creator $10,000 in cash and unlimited cheese to add their cheesy spin to Whisps' nationally advertised and promoted content

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisps , the cheese crisps company, is looking for the country's cheesiest creators -- the wheely funny pranksters, the super gouda artists, musicians and more -- to join the company in their newest role: Cheese Content Officer or CCO.

For many, the last year spent at home provided a unique opportunity to take to backyard stages and bedroom studios to capture much-needed uplifting and often cheesy social media content. In celebration of this new cohort of quarantine creatives, Whisps will begin the search for its next "Big Cheese" to join its Whisps Cheese Board on June 8, 2021. This year, the company is on the lookout for a CCO who will be paid $10,000 in cash and unlimited Whisps to work with the company to develop this year's branded content, giving them both real-world experience and national exposure for their work*.

"There are two things I consumed almost every day over the course of the past year: cheese and content," said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps. "It was obvious that our next Big Cheese Search should focus on finding one of these talented content creators and challenge them to take their work to the next (cheesy) level."

One deserving candidate will be selected to temporarily join the company where they'll work alongside the Whisps marketing team to help create cheesy content for the brand. As part of the role, the Cheese Content Officer will:

Receive A Bag Full of Cheddar: Get paid to be cheesy! Dance around in an orange tutu, pour a mug full of cheese...Whisps is open to whatever strikes this content creator's fancy. The winner will be paid $10,000 to produce this cheese-related content on a bi-monthly basis (a roughly 30 hour total commitment) over the course of the next twelve months.

Get paid to be cheesy! Dance around in an orange tutu, pour a mug full of cheese...Whisps is open to whatever strikes this content creator's fancy. The winner will be paid to produce this cheese-related content on a bi-monthly basis (a roughly 30 hour total commitment) over the course of the next twelve months. Get Grate Advice: Be connected with in-house professionals at Whisps who will help develop and refine the CCO's content-creating skills through feedback. The brand will also secure national exposure for the CCO's produced work through paid advertising across multiple platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Be connected with in-house professionals at Whisps who will help develop and refine the CCO's content-creating skills through feedback. The brand will also secure national exposure for the CCO's produced work through paid advertising across multiple platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Munch on Cheese:Receive an unlimited supply of cheese crisps* to fuel their creativity over the next year.

In conjunction with the search, Whisps is taking to the streets (or roads) and putting up billboards in four of their favorite cheese towns - Monterey (GA), Colby (WA), Swiss (MI) and Stilton (SC) - where they hope to draw a strong number of parm-ticularly inspired applicants from.

This is the second annual iteration of Whisps' Big Cheese Search campaign. Last year, in celebration of National Cheese Day, the company found its first Cheese-E-O and paid them $5,000 in cash and prizes to eat cheese for a year. The winner - Hailley Field from Los Angeles - submitted a (gouda) video showcasing her cheese-leading skills that earned her the coveted role. Over the past year she's been tasked with taste testing new and existing products and developing recipes for the brand. Last year's program received nearly 6,000 applications across 49 states.

The search kicks off on June 8, 2021 and will wrap on July 17, 2021. Entrants will be asked to answer a number of cheesy questions and submit a piece of cheese-inspired content (video or photo) that demonstrates why they're the most qualified for the role. The winner, which will be selected based on their cheesiness, fun and creativity, will be announced on July 27, 2021 on Whisps' Instagram page, @WhispsSnacks . For more information and contest rules, visit bigcheeseboard.com .

About Whisps SnacksWhisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that's on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com , Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks .

*please see terms and conditions

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whisps-is-searching-for-its-first-cheese-content-officer-and-offering-10-000-plus-a-whole-lotta-cheddar-301307243.html

SOURCE Whisps Snacks