Whirlpool Corporation Named To America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 List

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - Get Report has risen to the No. 7 spot in Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies (up from No. 70 in 2020). This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced Dec. 2 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website .

"Despite the many challenges that a global pandemic poses, we remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to social and environmental sustainability and to delivering on our sustainability goals," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "This distinction is a testament to the hard work of our approximately 77,000 employees across the globe who work to further our vision and mission to be the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. This year, Whirlpool Corporation received its top ten ranking, due in part to aggressive commitments by the company to further environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives.

