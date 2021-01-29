Whirlpool Corporation Awarded Perfect 100 On The 2021 Corporate Equality Index For 18th Year In A Row

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 18 th year in a row, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - Get Report has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index. This distinction recognizes Whirlpool Corporation's ongoing commitment to Inclusion and Diversity and designates the company as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking tool for corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Whirlpool Corporation's perfect 100 score indicates the company has met all criteria across four measured categories: Workforce Protections, Inclusive Benefits, Supporting an Inclusive Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility, and Responsible Citizenship. The Pride Network, an employee resource group at Whirlpool Corporation, has also been instrumental in creating a truly inclusive work environment while supporting employees, the business and the community.

"Inclusion and Diversity are core values at Whirlpool Corporation, and we continually strive to meet new, bold goals and deliver meaningful action in both our workplace and the communities where we operate," said Devon Voster, Senior Director of Inclusion & Diversity and Talent Acquisition at Whirlpool Corporation. "Cultivating an environment where we draw from diverse points of view is what motivates our constant pursuit of improving consumers' lives at home. We are proud to have our efforts recognized once again on the Corporate Equality Index."

Whirlpool Corporation strongly believes that unique backgrounds and experiences enable innovation, which is critical to success. The company has eight established employee resource groups in the U.S. and several others around the world. These groups are critical in creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace.

The company also continues to participate in and support leading Inclusion and Diversity initiatives. Most recently, Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer became a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of leading executives with the mission to train, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement.

As a result of these ongoing efforts, Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leader in inclusion and diversity. Most recently, the Company was also named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index .

