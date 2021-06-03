Whiplash Opens Second Fulfillment Center In Columbus, Ohio

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., is announcing the opening of their new, modern, 261,400 square-foot facility located in Columbus, OH.

&amp;amp;#160;

The addition of another new facility to the Whiplash network was made in response to the continuing demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for enhanced safety protocols, including social distancing for warehouse staff, was matched by a surge in order volumes as consumers pivoted toward home delivery offerings. This necessitated the need for more warehouse space to keep employees safe and manage the peaks in demand that have become the 'new normal'.

"The retail landscape is always changing - and 2020 has accelerated many of the trends we were already seeing in this space, particularly the growing domination of ecommerce," says Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash. "We always aim to be ahead of the curve by putting ourselves closer to both retail stores and end consumers."

Located right in the heart of Columbus' industrial zone, this marks the addition of a second facility to support the robust expansion of fulfillment capabilities in the region, including value-added services such as kitting, specialized packaging, and returns processing. With competitive two-day ground coverage to major metropolitan areas, this multi-client operation will form another powerful strategic gateway to the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest for even more seamless, end-to-end fulfillment.

This first expansion of 2021 comes fast on the heels of several new additions to Whiplash's national footprint over the past year, including their brand-new omnichannel distribution centers in Seattle and Savannah. All strategically located near major transportation hubs and gateways for reduced transit times and lower shipping costs, this exciting new phase of Whiplash's growth is designed to meet escalating demands for wraparound 3PL services and advanced omnichannel fulfillment. This ensures that Whiplash is well-positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities of a new era of retail.

About Whiplash Whiplash is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://whiplash.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whiplash-opens-second-fulfillment-center-in-columbus-ohio-301305124.html

SOURCE Whiplash