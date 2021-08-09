While Others Charge Surprise Fees, Domino's® Gives Away Surprise FREES™!

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some surprises are better than others. One disappointing surprise is when customers are charged unexpected fees when ordering from some food delivery apps, especially when all they wanted was food delivered at a great value. Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report is responding with a better kind of surprise: Surprise Frees! The largest pizza company in the worldis surprising randomly selected customers across the U.S. with free menu items now through Nov. 21, 2021 when they order delivery online. The Surprise Free menu items include Hand Tossed Pizzas, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizzas, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizzas and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.

While some food delivery apps charge surprise fees, Domino's is giving away surprise FREES.

"Domino's is giving away more than 5 million Surprise Free items - up to $50 million in free food - because Surprise Frees are way better than surprise fees," said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president - Domino's U.S. "Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino's provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that's what customers want and deserve. There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino's, as we've been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years, and that's not stopping any time soon."

Domino's delivery customers who order online are eligible to receive a Surprise Free. Domino's will notify each customer who is randomly selected for a Surprise Free through their order confirmation page and in their order confirmation email. Domino's stores will also place a Surprise Frees sticker on the box of the free menu item. Customers are encouraged to celebrate and share the news of their Surprise Frees by using #FreesNotFees on social media.

For more information on Domino's Surprise Frees program, visit dominossurprisefrees.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U. S. (D.C.) 13 and older through 11/21/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET (subject to blackout dates). Void where prohibited. Odds of winning is 1:14. See Rules for free method of entry, entry restrictions & prize details at dominossurprisefrees.com.

About Domino's Pizza ®Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide - via Domino's Carside Delivery ®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order - dominos.com Company Info - biz.dominos.com Media Assets - media.dominos.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/while-others-charge-surprise-fees-dominos-gives-away-surprise-frees-301350365.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.