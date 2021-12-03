Where Sunset Blvd Meets Addison & Clark

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigham Avery Productions proudly presents "Hollywood & Ivy" - where Sunset Boulevard meets Addison and Clark! "Hollywood and Ivy" is an hour-long interview show hosted by Brigham Avery featuring discussions with...

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigham Avery Productions proudly presents "Hollywood & Ivy" - where Sunset Boulevard meets Addison and Clark! "Hollywood and Ivy" is an hour-long interview show hosted by Brigham Avery featuring discussions with Hollywood celebrity Cubs fans, including Joe Mantegna, George Wendt, Tom Dreesen, Jeff Garlin and more!

Airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, the first episode premieres December 2 at 7 p.m. CT with an interview with Joe Mantegna, and future episodes will air monthly on the network. Executive Producers Brigham Avery, Joe Mantegna and Steve Mandell have set out to reach the biggest stars that frequent Wrigley Field each year, sharing their memories and anecdotes of being life-long Chicago Cubs fans.

Experience the incredible memories, hilarious stories, unique insight, and diverse celebrity personalities making "Hollywood & Ivy" a must-see, grand slam event.

About Brigham Avery: Born in Chicago, with a background in sports journalism, Avery is a lifelong Cubs fan whose developed his passion into professional opportunity through creating, hosting and producing multiple episodes of sports show "KBS Live" from fellow fan and Hollywood legend, Joe Mantegna and his restaurant, Taste Chicago, in Los Angeles. Episodes have featured Mantegna and fellow celebrities Jeff Garlin, George Wendt, Tom Dreesen and Len Kasper.

QUOTES ABOUT THE SHOW:

"I am so excited to bring this amazing program to Marquee Sports Network. My partners and I see an amazing future of ' Hollywood and Ivy', delivering entertaining stories and laughs in each episode." - Brigham Avery

"As a life-long Cubs fan, I was excited for the opportunity to Executive Produce a show where celebrity fans can talk about their lives, their careers, and of course, their passion for the Cubs." - Joe Mantegna

"Hollywood and Ivy is a great combination of Showbiz and Chicago, two of my favorite things!" - George Wendt

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing team. When I was asked to be an executive producer, I couldn't have asked for a more fun and accomplished group to work with." - Steve Mandell

