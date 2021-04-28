Where Americans Stand On Re-Opening The Country As CDC Announces New Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal where Americans stand on re-opening the country while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announces new guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

NEW CDC GUIDELINES FOR FULLY VACCINATED AMERICANSOn Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans on recommended outdoor activities to safely resume without masks. The CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without masks such as walking, running, or biking outdoors with members of your household; attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends; attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people; and dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households. The CDC states that masks should still be worn by fully vaccinated people when attending a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sporting event.

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON RE-OPENING THE COUNTRY FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLEAmericans were asked, if they were vaccinated, would they feel safe in day-to-day activities as the country begins to re-open. At or nearly 6 out of 10 American respondents said that if vaccinated, they would feel safe socializing at a beach, park, or pool (61%), dining out in restaurants (58%), and attending gatherings of more than 10 people (57%). Half of American respondents said they would feel safe using air travel if they were vaccinated, and 45% said they would feel safe working out in gyms or fitness facilities. Only one third of American respondents said they would feel safe attending full-capacity stadium events (33%) if vaccinated.

METHODOLOGYThis Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from April 6 - 7, 2021 among a national sample of 1,582 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSISThe Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

