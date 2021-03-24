When Women Call The Shots: Designing Intimate Apparel Women Need And Want

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (CHS) - Get Report intimate apparel brand, Soma®, launches "Everything We Do Starts with You," aimed to celebrate women, their bodies and their stories.

Soma began as an intimate apparel brand that set out to combine quality, comfort, and innovation with purpose, so that women never have to compromise. Rooted in beautiful solutions and effortless style, Soma continues its dominance as an industry leader in products that respond to women's needs.

"For years, we've listened to women, heard their stories, and addressed their needs by creating innovative designs that work for how they live," says Kimberly Grabel, SVP of Marketing.

Everything We Do Starts with You features a group of women, who were cast via Zoom, and focuses on their lives and lifestyles in their own voice. From an ICU nurse to a beauty director to a breast cancer survivor, their individual stories, and hence their needs, are varied based on their personal journey and lifestyle. The brand will highlight the women by showcasing their stories via digital marketing channels, including Instagram Live and on the Soma blog.

Grabel continues, "We're always listening to the challenges women have and that's what inspires our all-women design team to address them through an ongoing pipeline of innovative product launches, such as our customer favorites, Enbliss and Vanishing 360 collections. By highlighting these women, and allowing them to share their journey, we are connecting how Soma answers their unique needs."

Soma's bras are carefully crafted and aimed at creating the perfect fit, constructed with unique solutions that eliminate the bra challenges women face every day. The brand is redefining bra construction using innovative materials to creatively address all customers' needs and solving them unlike anyone else. Soma's 90% bra fit satisfaction rate* speaks to the effort the brand is putting forth into listening to the customer.

"We're honoring women of all ages, sizes and backgrounds by recognizing these empowered women and celebrating their journey through our ongoing storytelling," states Amy Deering, Creative Director.

Soma is encouraging all women to share their stories by launching a user generated content sweepstakes for customers to enter for a chance to win the opportunity to be featured in an upcoming campaign and asking consumers to use #SomaStartsWithMe in their social media posts. The brand is also expanding on the successful influencer marketing program by creating a squad of moms who will share stories with the Soma community and help others who can relate to the journey of motherhood and their changing bodies.

To learn more about Soma's Everything We Do Starts with You, please visit www.soma.com.

* Based on customer bra fit experience surveys, conducted by an independent third party.

ABOUT SOMAFounded in 2004, Soma has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma's all-women led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel both beautiful and confident. Now, there are over 250 boutiques and outlets nationwide, a monthly catalogue and 24/7 shopping at soma.com.

