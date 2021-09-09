Wheels Up To Present At The Upcoming Raymond James Consumer Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) today announced that members of its executive management team will present at the Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (UP) today announced that members of its executive management team will present at the Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:20 AM ET. Wheels Up management will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via this link or by visiting the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

About Wheels Up Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"), a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by the Company's DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone a comprehensive safety assessment.

