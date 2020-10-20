Wheels Up Becomes First Global Private Aviation Partner For International LGBTQ Travel Association

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association announced today that Wheels Up has become its first global partner in the private aviation sector.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association announced today that Wheels Up has become its first global partner in the private aviation sector. Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is committed to joining IGLTA on its mission to support LGBTQ+ travel across the globe. Wheels Up will have the opportunity to engage with the association's global business members and receive enhanced visibility among LGBTQ+ travelers.

"We are proud to become an IGLTA Global Partner and support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community," said Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up. "We warmly welcome IGLTA's network of travel professionals and LGBTQ+ travelers into the Wheels Up family and are thrilled to introduce them to the brand and our suite of products, including membership options, corporate solutions, aircraft management and whole aircraft sales. Wheels Up offers a total aviation solution with one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft."

The global partnership with IGLTA supports Wheels Up growth initiatives that focus on building preference and loyalty among diverse member segments including LGBTQ+, women and people of color. The Growth Department, led by Chung, is expanding the Wheels Up membership base comprised of corporations, associations, executives, entrepreneurs, and sports and entertainment personalities as the next generation of private flyers.

"We are honored to welcome Wheels Up into our association of like-minded tourism professionals who are dedicated to promoting safety and equality in the industry," said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. "Having the support of corporate allies is essential to IGLTA's mission to advance understanding of LGBTQ+ travel globally, and we applaud Wheels Up for strengthening their commitment to diversity and inclusion in travel."

About Wheels UpWheels Up is the leading brand in private aviation that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduces the cost to fly privately, and provides its 9,000+ members with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling over 300 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.

Connect Members receive access to all aircraft on an as-available basis. For Core and Business Members, access is guaranteed on the King Air 350i, as available on the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X, and guaranteed at the category level on the Program Fleet. Core and Business Members enjoy aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing backed by capped hourly rates for time flown only, up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice.

Popular features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttles, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, enable members to further reduce their cost of flying private. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Delta Air Lines, members have unique access and exclusive cross-platform benefits. Signature events and benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

About IGLTA The International LGBTQ+ Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). IGLTA's mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA membership includes LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, travel agents, tour operators, events and travel media in approximately 80 countries. IGLTA's Global Partner program provides companies with heightened recognition and visibility among LGBTQ+ travelers with enhanced marketing and communication opportunities throughout the association's worldwide network. For more information: iglta.org and follow us on Facebook/IGLTA or IGLTABusiness or Twitter and Instagram @iglta.

