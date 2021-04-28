Wheels Up: Avelo Airlines Takes Off With First Flight Between Burbank And Santa Rosa

Avelo inaugurates first of 11 unserved routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and beautiful destinations across the Western US

BURBANK, Calif. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural flight from America's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years — Avelo Airlines — departed Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) this morning for Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS), the gateway to California's wine country.

Avelo's inaugural flight departed BUR at 10:30 a.m. PDT with a scheduled arrival into STS at 11:55 a.m. PDT. The inaugural flight from STS to BUR departs today at 3:55 p.m. local time, with a 5:35 p.m. scheduled arrival at BUR.

"Today's first flight represents far more than a 90-minute journey from LA's iconic Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Sonoma County Airport in the heart of California wine country — we're embarking on a new era of choice, convenience and everyday low fares," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Avelo was created to Inspire Travel by making it easier and more affordable to reconnect with family, celebrate with friends and explore new places. We're excited to play a small part in making these new memories and adventures possible."

With everyday low fares starting at $19, Avelo's daily non-stop service between BUR and STS makes traveling to two of California's most popular destinations easier and more affordable than ever. The route will be served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft - one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world - providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving STS.

For both departing and arriving Customers, BUR - named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel - offers a refreshingly hassle-free experience, including seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, shorter walking distances from curb to gate, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and shorter TSA security lines. No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California, making BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA.

"Congratulations to Avelo Airlines as it begins service from Hollywood Burbank Airport," said Frank Miller, Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport. "We look forward to welcoming their Customers from Santa Rosa, as they experience the most convenient way to visit Los Angeles and Southern California."

An early afternoon arrival and late afternoon departure from STS will provide leisure travelers with better convenience when planning their trips to and from Los Angeles, wine country and the surrounding Bay Area. Avelo Airlines flight XP 101 departs BUR daily at 3:40 p.m. arriving in STS at 5:05 p.m. local time; flight XP 102 departs STS daily at 5:45 p.m. arriving in BUR at 7:20 p.m.

"We are excited to bring our low fares, caring Soul of Service and convenient experience to Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and the Greater Bay Area," said Levy. "This new route will help stimulate demand to the region and allow travelers to skip Bay Area traffic. They can land in the heart of California's wine country and be on their way to over 425 vineyards and 55 miles of majestic Pacific coastline just a few steps from the gate."

The Gateway to Wine CountryAs the gateway to wine country, STS is uniquely positioned to put visitors within minutes of dozens of wineries, 25 minutes from the towering redwoods and 30 minutes to the scenic and breathtaking views of the Pacific.

"The arrival of Avelo Airlines provides Sonoma County with its first low-fare carrier and an incredible opportunity to stimulate travel demand for both locals traveling to and visitors from Southern California," said Jon Stout, STS Airport Manager. "We look forward to building a lasting relationship with them and better servicing the North Bay region."

"We gladly welcome Avelo Airlines, America's first new airline in 15 years, and its inaugural flight servicing Sonoma County," said James Gore, Sonoma County 4th District Supervisor. "I'm especially thrilled that tourists and residents alike will have enhanced access between Southern California and Sonoma County, and for the economic boon that tourism will provide as we continue to reopen our economy locally. Thank you Team Avelo for coming to Sonoma County!"

One of California's Most Diverse, Natural DestinationsAs the most sustainable wine region in the world and one of California's most diverse natural destinations, Sonoma County offers plentiful options and was named a Forbes "Top destination for 2021" and Travel + Leisure "Best places to travel in 2021."

From award-winning wines to artisan cheeses, bountiful fruits and vegetables, as well as livestock and seafood, these freshly harvested ingredients power the amazing cuisine coming out of more than 600 eateries that include Michelin-rated restaurants, as well as small, locally owned eateries that dish up amazing food.

With gently rolling hills, misty ocean breezes, ancient redwoods and meandering rivers and streams, Sonoma County offers an array of outdoor activities and experiences. There are more than 60 state and regional parks that offer miles of hiking and cycling trails, kayaking and ziplining, hot air ballooning, horseback riding, camping, and untouched wilderness.

"Avelo Airlines opens up new travel possibilities for Customers from Los Angeles, offering the ease and convenience of landing in the heart of Sonoma County," said Claudia Vecchio, CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. "The Los Angeles basin is a critical market for Sonoma County for both leisure and business travelers. Additional air lift into the destination allows for greater visitation, ultimately boosting the region's short-term recovery and long-term economic vitality."

More Destinations Take Flight This WeekIn addition to STS, Avelo will commence service this week between BUR and two preeminent destinations in the Western U.S.

On April 29, Avelo will launch three-times-a-week service between BUR and the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Pasco, Washington. The largest airport in the Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon region, PSC is situated in the vibrant, sunshine-soaked heart of Washington's sprawling wine country. Avelo Airlines flight XP 103 departs BUR on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. arriving in PSC at 10:20 a.m.; flight XP 104 departs PSC at 11:00 a.m. and arrives to BUR at 1:30 p.m.

On April 30, four-times-a-week service will commence between BUR and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), the onramp to Big Sky Country and Yellowstone National Park. Avelo Airlines flight XP 105 departs BUR on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:00 a.m. arriving in BZN at 11:25 a.m.; flight XP 106 departs BZN at 12:05 p.m. arriving in BUR at 1:40 p.m.

By late May, Avelo will provide non-stop service between its initial base at BUR and 11 destinations across the Western U.S., including Arcata- Eureka, Redding and Santa Rosa, California; Bend- Redmond, Eugene and Medford, Oregon; Bozeman, Montana; Grand Junction, Colorado; Pasco, Washington; Phoenix- Mesa, Arizona; and Ogden- Salt Lake City, Utah.

High-res media assets from Avelo's inaugural flight between BUR and STS, including photography and videos, are available for download via Getty Images.

About Avelo AirlinesAvelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo offers Customers a refreshingly smooth experience, time- and money-saving convenience, and surprisingly low everyday fares. Avelo, by late May, will provide non-stop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its initial base at Hollywood Burbank Airport. For more information visit aveloair.com.

About Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS)Located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned Wine Country, STS is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute for North Bay residents, the Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with 2-hours free and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, and Costeaux on the Go. For additional airport information, visit www.sonomacountyairport.org.

About Sonoma County Tourism Sonoma County Tourism is the region's destination stewardship organization. Inspiring travel to the region through a variety of sales and marketing programs aimed at consumers, meeting and event planners, the travel trade and media, the organization strives to ensure responsible tourism helps create a robust economy for the Sonoma County region. For more information visit www.sonomacounty.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-avelo-airlines-takes-off-with-first-flight-between-burbank-and-santa-rosa-301279435.html

SOURCE Avelo Airlines