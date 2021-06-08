To mark its 100-year anniversary, Wheaties is continuing its tradition of recognizing athletes for their achievements on and off the field by dropping a limited-edition Century Box Series starting with The Greatest: Muhammad Ali.

To mark its 100-year anniversary, Wheaties is continuing its tradition of recognizing athletes for their achievements on and off the field by dropping a limited-edition Century Box Series starting with The Greatest: Muhammad Ali. This collectible box will be the first in a multi-part commemorative series, launching throughout the centennial year and featuring inspirational champions that span decades, sports, and unforgettable cultural moments.

Wheaties celebrates 100 years with launch of Century Box Series, bringing back cover athletes who inspire the next generation of champions, starting with 'The Greatest' Muhammad Ali. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wheaties redefined what it means to be a Champion by reserving its cover for trailblazing athletes who use their sports platforms for something greater. Its culture-defining, collectible boxes showcased that greatness could happen on and off the field and boldly gave a national stage to athletes' causes.

Each Century Box in the series will feature instantly recognizable athletes who have previously graced the Wheaties box and shaped sports culture. Wheaties chose to kick off the series with Ali in honor of the athlete's six core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, spirituality, and respect, which reflected his approach to opponents inside and outside of the ring.

"No one was quite like Muhammad Ali, beyond his unrivaled prowess in the boxing ring he was also an agent for social change, racial justice, and is remembered as a civil rights icon," said Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties. "We are proud to launch our commemorative series by honoring the valiant legacy of Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time."

The limited-edition Muhammad Ali Centennial Series Wheaties box will be available at national grocery retailers beginning in June. Fans of collectables can purchase the Muhammad Ali gold foil box on www.Shop.Wheaties.com beginning on June 8.

A marvel from the moment he set foot in the ring, Ali was known as much for his athletic prowess as he was for his signature, outspoken style. He is a three-time world heavyweight boxing titleholder and gold medalist at the 1960 Rome games who courageously stood for humanitarian rights across races and religions and exemplified the Wheaties Champion, paving the way for future champions. The worldwide legend first appeared on the front of a Wheaties box in 1999.

"Muhammad was a man of principle and strength, he fought against discrimination and injustice in their many forms," said Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's wife. "He was a voice for equality and justice for all. He would be honored to be the first athlete featured on the Wheaties Century Box so that his enduring wisdom, optimism and hopes can continue to affect emerging athletes and humanitarians."

For a century, Wheaties has elevated athletes that inspire others on and off the field by putting their faces and greatness on a national pedestal. As Wheaties begins its second century, the iconic brand will continue to reach the next generation of champions by empowering those who stand for more than athletic achievement.

ABOUT WHEATIES

Wheaties is an iconic brand that has been a part of American culture for 100 years. In 1934, Wheaties honored Lou Gehrig as their first cover athlete and has celebrated champions on their iconic orange cereal boxes ever since. Some of the greatest athletes in history have been honored on Wheaties boxes. The team behind "The Breakfast of Champions" have redefined what it means to be a Champion and to champion, reserving their cover for athletes who are using their sports platform for something greater. Wheaties believes the world needs more champions who champion. To view more about Wheaties, or shop for products, visit www.wheaties.com.

ABOUT MUHAMMAD ALI

Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians of the 20th century and has created some of the most legendary moments in sports and civil rights history. More than 50 years after he emerged as a Gold Medalist in Boxing at the 1960 Games, Ali's legacy extends beyond the ring and he continues to be widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved icons of all time.

His incomparable work ethic, signature boxing techniques, and fearlessness towards standing up for his beliefs, all contribute to the legend that is Muhammad Ali. Among his countless awards and accolades, he was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsman of the Century," GQ's "Athlete of the Century," a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Amnesty International Lifetime Achievement Award. Muhammad Ali's legacy is celebrated across cultures and continues to inspire today's most influential athletes, artists, musicians and humanitarians around the world.

