WhatsApp Enlists Egyptian CPaaS Global Player CEQUENS As WhatsApp Business Solution Provider

CAIRO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEQUENS, an Egyptian company by origin and a leading Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider globally, announced a deal with WhatsApp to become a Solution Provider for WhatsApp Business. Small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations worldwide can utilize the service to showcase products, offer services, and connect with customers.

WhatsApp - a subsidiary of Facebook, Inc. - is exceptionally popular among consumers with 2 billion active users across 180 countries. WhatsApp Business is seen as a compelling tool guaranteeing a valuable experience for customer engagement. For small businesses it is a straightforward digital communication assistant. For medium and large businesses, it powers enterprise communication on a global scale to provide customer support and deliver important notifications.

CEQUENS offers WhatsApp Business Solution as part of its Communication Platform, combining several chat solutions and APIs that help businesses adopt efficient technologies to enhance their communication. CEQUENS also launched CEQUENS Chat - a complementary web interface allowing brands to engage with customers on the messaging platform of their preference, including WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger, Apple Chat, Google Chat, SMS, and more. CEQUENS Chat combines multiple conversation platforms into one interface for maximum efficiency. This consolidates CEQUENS's fully fledged omnichannel approach toward digital transformation, and places customer support operations into one cohesive platform.

"We always embrace the highest standards and use cutting-edge technology when it comes to communication," says Karim Khorshed, CEQUENS Founder and CEO. "Becoming a global WhatsApp Business Solution Provider is a significant step forward for our customers. We now have the tools to further promote and deploy an all-inclusive platform that caters to every industry in the most natural way."

Through integrating the WhatsApp Business API, CEQUENS will provide businesses with a two-way communication channel with clients that offers multiple engagement mechanisms, such as Templates and Sessions.

Wael Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at CEQUENS, emphasizes on the significance of the service, saying: "The telecommunications industry is an important adopter of all digital solutions including WhatsApp Business. We seek to provide the service to several sectors including retail, e-commerce, banking, logistics, and travel. Along with CEQUENS Chat, WhatsApp Business is a tried and tested productivity tool."

Businesses across various trades and industries can now get in touch with CEQUENS and request a free demo to experience a hands-on run of WhatsApp Business Solution.

