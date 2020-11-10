Whatfix To Host Second Virtual Digital Adoption Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced it will be hosting an exclusive day of panel discussions and insightful sessions at its virtual Digital Adoption Day event, the company's second virtual conference on digital adoption. The one-day event will take place on Wednesday, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) with a stellar lineup of 20 thought leaders and experts in the digital adoption and learning and development (L&D) space.

Earlier this year, Whatfix held the industry's first ever Digital Adoption Summit, which featured 41 speakers in three days. On November 18, Whatfix will bring together more valuable sessions and interactive panel discussions in a single day where experts will discuss how to drive digital transformation and enterprise technology adoption. Attendees will gain insights on digital adoption strategies, how to ensure adoption of technology in-house, and remotely onboarding employees and how to ensure employee learning and training.

"The adoption of enterprise technology in-house has never been more important as organizations across the world continue to have their employees work from home," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "We're excited to bring together the best thought leaders in the industry again to share their experience and expertise on how to successfully implement new technologies and train their employees to adopt them."

Whatfix's Digital Adoption Day will connect attendees with global Chief Learning Officers (CLOs) and L&D thought leaders who have shaped the L&D ecosystems at top organizations like Cognizant, LinkedIn Learning, Merck, Snapchat, and Schlumberger among others.

Key Sessions Include:

Keynote Session: The Digital Adoption Playbook - Whatfix CEO and co-founder, Khadim Batti , Whatfix CPTO and co-founder, Vara Kumar will join Everest Group VP, Anil Vijayan, to discuss the first edition of the Digital Adoption Platform Playbook, which will unveil insights on the role of DAP in digital journeys and strategies to help enterprises improve outcomes from their DAP investments.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. ET

from CLO Panel: Battling Resistance to Change in Organizations - Whatfix SVP, Vispi Daver will host and moderate an interactive panel discussion with Dr. Britt Andreatta , CEO, 7th Mind Inc (Former CLO, LinkedIn Learning), Shannon Tipton , CLO, Learning Rebels, Stefaan van Hooydonk , Founder of the Global Curiosity Institute (Former CLO, Cognizant) on the much intriguing topic of 'Battling resistance to change in organizations.' The CLOs bring their vast experience in global enterprises to share ideas on the different innovations and ideas that have worked for them for smoother change management.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 2:30 a.m.-3:15 a.m. ET

from Building an Employee First Digital Adoption Process - Whatfix Director of Global Sales, Prakhar Jain will host and moderate an interactive panel discussion with Jeff Lowndes, Sales Onboarding and Enablement Program Manager at Snap, Inc, and Mike Taylor , Learning Consultant at Change 4 Growth to discuss the rise in the importance of creating employee centric digital experiences and how organizations can ensure effective technology adoption.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11:15 a.m. -12 p.m. ET

For more information and to register to attend Digital Adoption Day, please click here .

