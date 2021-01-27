What The CRUNCH Are CRIDGES? Introducing The Habit Burger Grill's New Double Breaded, Perfectly Seasoned Crispy Chicken Menu Items

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is leveling up their game, continuing to show that they are far more than just a "burger joint", with their latest, greatest, crispiest, and juiciest permanent menu items: the Crispy Chicken Bites and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

"Our new Chicken Sandwich and Crispy Chicken Bites are a must try!", said Adam Baird Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill. "In fact, when we first tested the Crispy Chicken Bites as a limited time offer, we were sold out within two weeks, which proved to us that we just had to make them a permanent menu item. We are just as excited about our New Crispy Chicken sandwich that's covered in cridges, which are these golden crispy bits that you get in every bite and what makes these new permanent menu items stand out from the rest. "

The Habit Burger Grill spent months perfecting their new crispy chicken recipes and are excited to introduce these new items to foodies and fried chicken enthusiasts alike nationwide. The double-breaded, perfectly seasoned crispy ridges AKA cridges are crave-worthy additions to The Habit Burger Grill's menu.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is handcrafted and cooked-to-order and served on a perfectly toasted bun with fresh whole leaf lettuce, hand-cut ripe tomato, pickles, and mayo. The Crispy Chicken Bites are just as delicious and are available in six or ten bite sized pieces, and are served with a choice of smoky BBQ sauce or The Habit's fan-favorite house-made ranch dressing.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make the Habit a habit.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

