What's Popping? It's The Push Pop Fidget Toy And Stress Reliever

DALLAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember the Fidget Spinner? Now there is something new. It's The Push Pop Fidget Toy and Stress Reliever. You can find it at many stores, and if you have kids, you probably already have heard about the Push Pop Fidget Toy.

Who hasn't enjoyed the thrill of punching the bubble wrap that comes with packaging? The Push Pop Fidget Toy gives the same sensation — except you can't use it all up. Just flip it over and start all over.

Now you can "brand" your company with a fun item that your customers and prospects will use over and over. While it was initially marketed to kids, adults can spend hours working out stress with this.

Bagwell Promotions sells this item as a Promotional Product that includes an imprint of a company name for just as few as 50 pieces.

Who Should Order The Push Pop Fidget Toy?

Family Restaurants

Radio Stations

Family Dental and Health Care Providers

Chiropractors

Non-profit agencies

Any Business That Has Or Wants Family Traffic

According to John Bagwell, President of Bagwell Promotions, "We started receiving orders as soon as we placed it on our website."

This item is available in a variety of sizes and colors. The Push Pop Fidget Toy is a novelty toy that helps relieve stress, anxiety, ADHD, Autism, etc. It can also be used as a game that the elderly, children, and adults can play. It can develop brainpower and the ability to cultivate logical reasoning skills. This item is made out of friendly silicone and is lightweight with a small size and easy to carry. You can play with Fidget Toy anywhere. It can also be used as a coaster; it is waterproof, dries quickly, and is safe to use in the dishwasher. You can order as few as 50 with your logo or name from Bagwell Promotions. The Push Pop Fidget Toy complies with CPSIA.

Additional information is available at https://bagwellpromotions.com/push-pop-fidget-toy/ or by calling toll-free 1-866-281-8830.

About Bagwell Promotions:

For over 40 years, https://www.bagwellpromotions.com Bagwell Promotions has offered over 500,000 imprinted promotional products from 4,100 suppliers. Products include coffee mugs, pens, flashlights, magnets, ID bracelets, key chains, and other specialty items, along with an assortment of apparel.

Contact: John Bagwell 1-866-281-8830

