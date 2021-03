What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas In March!

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas is setting its sights on a busy spring filled with romance, reopenings, awards and hot deals perfect for extended-stays in The Bahamas.

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas is setting its sights on a busy spring filled with romance, reopenings, awards and hot deals perfect for extended-stays in The Bahamas. With new hotel reopenings in Nassau and Grand Bahama this month, and plenty of savings, there is no better time to start planning a Bahamian getaway.

NEWS Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Hosts Virtual Romance Expos- On March 10, the MOTA will bring together industry leaders, partners and vendors for an educational experience for consumer participants. From The Bahamas With Love will showcase the destination's offerings for romantic escapes.

Resorts Reopening in Nassau- Baha Mar welcomes back guests to Rosewood and SLS on March 4 and opens a brand-new restaurant, Café Boulud, led by globally renowned Chef Daniel Boulud. Additionally, on March 31, Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort will reopen to travelers.

Resorts Reopening on Grand Bahama - The island of Grand Bahama welcomes back a beloved hotel on March 25 with the reopening of Lighthouse Pointe Hotel, an all-inclusive resort in Freeport.

Recent Awards - The Bahamas' Still Rockin' campaign has won a bronze Adrian Award in this year's integrated marketing category. In other exciting news, The Bahamas has been nominated for the World Golf Awards in the category of the Caribbean's Best Golf Destination of 2021. Voting is now open and golfers are asked to vote for the very best in golf tourism.

Neal Watson's Bimini Scuba Center Introduces Ferry Inclusive Day Trips and Hotel Packages- Neal Watson's Bimini Scuba Center has partnered with Baleària Caribbean Fast Ferry to offer day trips and two-, four- and five-night hotel packages at Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina. The fast ferry departs from Port Everglades on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9 a.m. and returns to Bimini at 6:30 p.m.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS For a complete listing of deals, packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Book Early and Save - Atlantis is offering savings of up to 20% on refundable rates when booking at least 30 days in advance.

Grand Isle Resort Extended-Stay Program- Extended-stay travelers can receive up to 50% off when booking a stay of 14 days or more at Grand Isle Resort & Spa in Exuma.

