What's New In The Bahamas In July

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime in The Bahamas is in full swing, and adventure is heating up across the 16 unique island destinations with much easier ways for travellers to arrive and explore ashore.

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime in The Bahamas is in full swing, and adventure is heating up across the 16 unique island destinations with much easier ways for travellers to arrive and explore ashore. A healing getaway is only a stone's throw away with plenty of deals and must-visit experiences to enjoy.

Sandals Royal Bahamian, located in Nassau, announced a reopening date of January 27, 2022.

NEWS Baha Mar Welcomes Marcus Samuelsson's Newest Restaurant- Six-time James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will debut his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar on July 12, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Expands Renovation Project- Award-winning hotel, spa and private island located in Nassau, Sandals Royal Bahamian, announced a reopening date of January 27, 2022.The ongoing multimillion-dollar renovation features Coconut Grove, an expansive lounge area that extends the beach vibes to the centre of the resort.

Graycliff Heating Up- Receiving two prestigious accolades for exceptional service, Graycliff Hotel was honoured for the 33 rd consecutive year with the Grand Award in Wine Spectator's 2021 Restaurant Awards and became the first business in The Bahamas to be granted the Travellers Health Assurance Stamp for "Healthier Safer Tourism" by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

CRUISING MSC Cruises Restarts US Sailing - MSC Cruises announced the relaunch of its sailings to The Bahamas aboard MSC Divina beginning September 16, 2021. The ship will dock at its private Bahamian island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Booking is now available.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board $250 Air Credit Offer - U.S. and Canadian travellers can book a vacation package of four nights or longer at one of the participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotels and receive a $250 air credit. Booking window: now - July 31, 2021.

Bahamian Independence Day Celebration with DJ Kid Fresh- Celebrate Bahamian Independence Day with one of South Florida's most sought-after performers, DJ Kid Fresh, July 9-11, 2021. Packages start at $478 per person including round-trip transportation, Hilton Hotel stay, access to events at the Hilton Hotel and access to Resorts World Bimini Beach.

ABOUT THE BAHAMASExplore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES Anita Johnson-Patty Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick Public Relations Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-new-in-the-bahamas-in-july-301325094.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation