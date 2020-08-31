What's Driving Global I&I Cleaning Chemical Demand? A New Freedonia Analysis Examines Key Trends Through 2024

CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects global demand for industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals will grow 2.7% per year to $53.6 billion in 2024. Despite anticipated declines in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to rebound in 2021 and continue to experience healthy growth through the forecast period as the pandemic recedes and global economic activity renormalizes. Through 2024, gains will be boosted by:

expanding healthcare spending throughout the world, supported by concerns about infectious diseases, aging populations in developed economies, and expanding access to healthcare in developing economies

rising food safety concerns and introduction of increasingly stringent sanitation and hygiene regulations for food and beverage processing in developing economies

continued growth in manufacturing activity in Eastern Europe and the Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast regions

Fastest Growth Expected for Disinfectants & Sanitizers, While General Cleaners to Hold Market Lead

Disinfectants and sanitizers will offer among the best opportunities through 2024, driven by their use in a wide range of applications - from healthcare to foodservice to food and beverage processing. In addition to elevated near-term demand for these products amid the pandemic, increasingly stringent food safety protocols and infection control regulations in food and beverage manufacturing will continue to boost use of disinfectants and sanitizers over the long term.

General purpose cleaners will continue to account for the largest share of I&I cleaning chemical demand, but faster growth will be restrained by market maturity in developed regions and the substitution of general purpose cleaners with higher performance specialty products. This will be balanced by:

gains in less developed markets, where formulated general purpose cleaners are increasingly used in lieu of basic chemicals

the shift toward more sustainable, cost effective, and user friendly (but ultimately higher value) products

Global Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals is now available from The Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the global market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals by product type, market, and region in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts to 2024 are presented in current US dollars.

