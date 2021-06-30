What Is The Silent Killer? It's High Blood Pressure - Interview With Dr. Rajiv Agarwal

In this interview, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal (Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular) talks about high blood pressure.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this interview, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, board-certified cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, talked about how understanding blood pressure can help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Dr. Agarwal talked about the importance of diagnosing symptoms of high blood pressure, causes and treatments to help patients. With a focus on prevention, there are many steps people can take to control hypertension. To learn more about high blood pressure, please click here.

Focused on preventing surgeries and use of medications, Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has an educational and holistic approach to heart and vascular care.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart & vascular symptoms & issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and much more.

Contact: Modern Heart and Vascular InstitutePhone: 832-644-8930Email: office@modernhvi.com

Related Images

blood-pressure-check.png Blood Pressure Check Blood pressure check on patient at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tJDhCrJqiY

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-is-the-silent-killer-its-high-blood-pressure---interview-with-dr-rajiv-agarwal-301322807.html

SOURCE Modern Heart and Vascular Institute