WHAAAT! You Don't Have A Media Kit?

Announcing The Hampton Bates Media Kit Present Yourself as You Want to Be Seen

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations professionals have used media and press kits for many years to advise the media of pertinent info about businesses of all sizes. Although these two kinds of kits customarily vary in widespread use — with media kits offering general information on organizations and press kits more explicitly focusing on companies' new products, services, or events — the use of these kits has slowly blended into one function. Companies now require press materials to exist solely in a digital format, reducing paper use and costs.

The move from printed PR materials to digital files has helped unlock the door to creating a custom online package worth producing, with an investment of money and energy. A digital media kit can include exclusive essential features that were previously more challenging to share with the media and the public.

So, Why Do You Need a Hampton Bates Media Kit?Our media kit has many benefits that set it apart from your website or any other marketing tools.

It Gives You Fantastic Control of Your Messaging. If you don't provide info about your company, journalists and clients will develop their own assumptions. Your media kit allows you to present yourself as you wish to be seen.

It Saves You Time. When you take on new clients, they will likely have loads of questions about your products or services. Rather than spending hours answering questions, present all your company information through your media kit.

It Helps You Promote a Product Launch or Event. If you're launching a new product or hosting an event, our media kit is necessary. The information needed to write an article will be there with just a click when you send the media kit to the press.

It Helps You Reach More Customers. Perhaps the most important reason to have a media kit is to reach new customers. Your media kit's information can attract attention from potential customers who wouldn't otherwise know about your business.

It Increases Client Confidence. Thorough information in a media kit gives customers confidence that you're experienced and that you know how to take care of them.

Grow Your Business with Our Custom Media KitSo now you can see why you need a Hampton Bates Media Kit. To see samples (they are all one-of-a-kind, not from templates) and learn more about our Custom Kit, visit hamptonbatesmedia.com .

Hampton Bates Media is the Publishing Division of Hampton Bates Public Relations. We provide world-class marketing, public relations and business consulting services to an elite list of clients who value our exceptional ideas—and the talented individuals who produce them. We tailor our services to meet our clients' business needs and budgets. We work with every type and size of the business, from startups to multinational corporations. We are the spark that can ignite your business. hamptonbatesmedia.com

