WFGIA Now Offers Agents The Associates Benefits Group Program

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA), in partnership with Associates Benefits Group (ABG), now offers its independent insurance agents in the United States exclusive access to discounts and services. Through ABG, agents receive lower pricing from leading providers in health insurance, wellness programs, the auto and travel industry, business-related retailers and much more.

ABG includes a private exchange through which WFGIA's independent agents can shop for and compare health insurance plans from industry-leading providers in both the public and private market, as well as access advice from an experienced and licensed benefits counselor. Additionally, they can purchase dental and vision insurance, receive pharmacy discounts, and have access to doctors through a telemedicine portal and other wellness programs - all at discounted prices.

Agents can also help clients save on home and auto insurance, renters insurance and even protect their pets with pet insurance. Travel and auto discounts available include roadside assistance, car rentals and hotel reservations. Agents can also receive business-related discounts on computers, office supplies, shipping and relocation services.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this program to our independent agents to help them save on products and services in their personal and professional lives," said Seth Miller, Head of WFG Distribution in the United States. "Our agents offer so much to their communities and the people they serve. We're excited to be able to support our life insurance agents through ABG's offerings that are tailored to their needs and, at a nominal cost of just $85 a year, can help them lower the cost of doing business. We believe that by doing so, they will be able to help more individuals and families save for their financial futures."

About WFGIAWorld Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) and its subsidiaries have independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. These licensed and appointed agents offer life insurance and fixed products to individuals and families to help them achieve their financial goals and have a better future.

WFGIA is a part of the World Financial Group (WFG) group of companies.

Headquarters: 11315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suite 100, Johns Creek, Ga. 30097

Press Inquiries: WFGpressinquiries@transamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wfgia-now-offers-agents-the-associates-benefits-group-program-301346204.html

SOURCE WFG