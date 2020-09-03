WEX Inc. To Present At The Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 12:30...

WEX Inc. (WEX) - Get Report, a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 12:30 PM EDT (9:30 AM PDT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/091420a_js/?entity=49_3ENKBPB.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

