WeWork Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

WeWork Inc. (WE) - Get WEWORK INC. Report will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on WeWork's Investor Relations website at investor.wework.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website after the call.

WeWork announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of its website ( investors.wework.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About WeWork:

WeWork (WE) - Get WEWORK INC. Report was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

